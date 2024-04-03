Simplify data governance, risk management and regulatory compliance with IBM OpenPages — a highly scalable, AI-powered, and unified GRC platform.
IBM® OpenPages® is an AI-driven, highly scalable governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution that runs on any cloud with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. Centralize siloed risk management functions within a single environment designed to help you identify, manage, monitor and report on risk and regulatory compliance, especially in today’s changing business landscape.
Prepare for the future with an extensible, fully configurable, integrated enterprise risk management solution that scales to tens of thousands of users.
Accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable workflows for generative AI built on third-party platforms
Join us in our next OpenPages Office Hours for a special Conversation on the Future of Governance, Risk, and Compliance
IBM acquires Manta to complement data and AI governance capabilities
Try this interactive product tour of IBM OpenPages and follow the team as they identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements, get started with managing risk assessments and manage workflows.
Manage and assess regulatory changes for your organization
Make informed decisions in your audit scoping and planning process
Configure, deploy and maintain workflows across the platform
IBM OpenPages is an integrated solution that helps organizations manage, monitor and report on risk and compliance. IBM recently commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact (TEI) study to examine the potential return on investment (ROI) organizations may realize by implementing IBM OpenPages.
See how Citi reimagined and transformed the daily workflow of the bank’s 2,500 auditors with the help of IBM’s Data and AI technology.
OpenPages supports more than 2,500 concurrent front-office to back-office users, allowing for continuous risk monitoring and oversight.
By avoiding regulatory penalties and reducing risk management efforts, see how organizations achieved a 249% ROI, according to the Forrester TEI report.
Drive GRC adoption for all three lines of the business with a modern, task-focused UI to complete tasks.
Obtain 24x7 support with a GRC virtual assistant, and promote accuracy and efficiency in incident reporting with AI relevant classifications.
Achieve data integration with IBM App Connect and comprehensive REST APIs that integrate GRC processes with third-party connectors.
Gain valuable insights into the state of risk across the organization with IBM Cognos Analytics for self-service data exploration and insights.
Automate GRC processes in minutes and enhance, time to value with configurable workflows. New options include drag and drop functionality and workflow variables.
Infuse IBM OpenPages anywhere, behind your firewall or on any cloud through IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Provide real-time answers to common questions with watsonx Assistant. Parse through user documentation and pull in FAQs to make GRC knowledge available to all users.
Integrates with Natural Language Understanding to select and map a pre-curated list of risk categorizations to specific controls, including IT incidents or Basel event type categories.
Integrates with Knowledge Catalog to achieve full value of metadata. Maintain a list of data assets and projects with private or sensitive information.
Integrates with Watson OpenScale to analyze model interdependency and performance by looking at key metrics, such as model drifts, model fairness and explainability.
Connect to models running on Watson Discovery and enable use cases such as automatic tag identification, text summarization, PII detection, control definition analysis, issue categorization and many others.
Put AI to work to unlock productivity and innovation with watsonx, our upcoming next generation, enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific risk and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.
Automate the process of identifying, measuring, monitoring, analyzing, and managing operational risks.
Drive efficient end-to-end regulatory compliance management.
Automate and manage internal audits and conduct broader risk and compliance management activities.
Obtain a holistic view of IT risks and map them to business processes.
Mitigate risks and improve business results with each of your vendors.
Demonstrate strong model governance, reporting and compliance.
Enable environmental, social, and governance program management and compliance in an effective, holistic manner.
Prepare your enterprise for business continuity and protect employees in the face of disruptive events.
Reduce costs and complexity of complying with Sarbanes-Oxley and similar financial reporting regulations.
Keep your policies and procedures up to date with your internal and external obligations.
Break down silos between IT and compliance for complete data privacy and governance.
IBM OpenPages as a Service and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are bringing even greater convenience and flexibility to risk management, regulatory compliance and AI in the cloud. Organizations can accelerate their governance, risk and compliance strategy in the cloud by combining the best-in-class risk management tools of OpenPages with the scale, agility and cost efficiency of the AWS cloud infrastructure.
Discover how IBM accelerated Citi’s AI journey by being a partner in Citi’s audit transformation and serving as an innovator in AI.
To increase user engagement, streamline processes and bolster risk assessments across the enterprise with reduced effort, SCOR is using IBM OpenPages.
Since joining IBM’s User Experience Program, Aviva has modernized its operational risk management solution with the help of new product enhancements to IBM OpenPages, opening up GRC capabilities to optimize the user experience.
Foster an organization-wide culture of total compliance, adapt to regulatory changes and empower your first line to make more risk-aware decisions.
IBM is named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Governance Platforms 2023.
Join IBM and guest Gartner to learn how digital business strategies are transforming risk management.
Learn how AI governance helps an organization use AI in alignment with its values and strategies and stay compliant.
Balance the opportunities for value creation with the risks involved in scaling generative AI.
IBM is recognized in the August 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders report.
