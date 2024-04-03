IBM® OpenPages® is an AI-driven, highly scalable governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution that runs on any cloud with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. Centralize siloed risk management functions within a single environment designed to help you identify, manage, monitor and report on risk and regulatory compliance, especially in today’s changing business landscape.

Prepare for the future with an extensible, fully configurable, integrated enterprise risk management solution that scales to tens of thousands of users.