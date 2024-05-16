IBM Knowledge Catalog is a data governance software that provides a data catalog to automate data discovery, data quality management, data lineage and data protection.

The cloud-based enterprise metadata repository activates information for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning supported by active metadata. Find, understand, curate and access data, knowledge assets and their relationships, wherever they reside.

Use IBM Knowledge Catalog for IBM Cloud Pak for Data to deliver business-ready data to feed AI and analytics projects.