IBM Knowledge Catalog is software to manage and curate data, governance artifacts and their relationships. It is available as managed SaaS or within IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.
IBM Knowledge Catalog is a data governance software that provides a data catalog to automate data discovery, data quality management, data lineage and data protection.
The cloud-based enterprise metadata repository activates information for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning supported by active metadata. Find, understand, curate and access data, knowledge assets and their relationships, wherever they reside.
Use IBM Knowledge Catalog for IBM Cloud Pak for Data to deliver business-ready data to feed AI and analytics projects.
IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.0 is here with new features to streamline data sharing, data integration and governance
Explore the new relationship explorer in IBM Knowledge Catalog
Create a common business glossary. Harness knowledge graphs for insights into relationships between data.
Deliver trusted data with quality profiling, ML-powered data quality SLAs and rules, and automated data lineage.
Help protect data to promote compliance and audit readiness with active policy management, role-based access control and dynamic masking of sensitive data.
Discover data assets using natural language queries. Augment data understanding and context with LLM-powered metadata enrichment.
Curate high-quality data through automated data profiling, ML-powered data quality rules and SLAs. Gain transparency into data flows with data lineage.
Deploy on-premises, on the cloud or fully managed as a service on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.
Organize, define and manage enterprise data to provide the right context and drive value across needs such as regulatory compliance and data monetization.
Protect data, manage compliance and audit readiness, and maintain client trust with active policy management and dynamic masking of sensitive data.
Use and transform data at the speed of business with intuitive dashboards and flows that can be shared with peers or analytics tools.
Reliance on manual processes, low enterprise-wide data literacy and the continuous growth of data volumes, types and sources might be hindering your data and AI initiatives.
A DataOps practice that delivers continuous, high-quality trusted enterprise data and enables collaboration across your business can position you to drive agility, speed and new initiatives at scale.
Central to the practice is a data catalog tool with automated organization and onboarding of content, consistent definitions and self-service management of enterprise data.
Denmark's largest bank strategically evolves their data governance practice with IBM Knowledge Catalog.
The African bank drives growth in challenging times with IBM Cloud Pak for Data and IBM DataOps solutions.
Deploy a unified privacy framework to enhance data privacy and AI protection. Mask sensitive data and automate how you generate metadata, enforce policies and build a business vocabulary.
Use IBM Knowledge Catalog as a central hub for data policies that can be enforced within watsonx.data to enable customers to protect sensitive data and manage access.
Make data understandable for all who need it with a common business vocabulary. Automatically provide business context with preconfigured regulatory and industry glossaries.
Get a unified view of all your private data assets and run privacy assessments on them after loading asset metadata into IBM® OpenPages®.
Achieve a 360-degree view of critical data entities by automatically matching data from various sources to customer profiles without duplication. Monitor critical data such as PII and consent.
Gain visibility into the journey of your data from origin to end use with details on how data is transformed, and by whom, along the way.
Discover why IBM is named a leader for the 17th time in a row in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.
Learn data governance best practices to improve enterprise data protection, lineage, data quality and data management.
Read the analyst report to understand key trends around data products and the benefits of a data exchange platform.
Collect, organize and analyze data on an open, multicloud data and AI platform.
Enable organization-wide sharing, discovery and delivery of data products.
Align concepts from industry regulations and standards with your business data to accelerate regulatory compliance.
Provide capabilities that help increase data transparency, enabling improved data quality and compliance readiness.
Connect the right data to the right users regardless of where the data resides.