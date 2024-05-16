Home AI and ML Knowledge Catalog IBM Knowledge Catalog

Activate data for AI and analytics with intelligent cataloging and policy management

Book a live demo Try it free
An intelligent data catalog for the AI era

IBM Knowledge Catalog is software to manage and curate data, governance artifacts and their relationships. It is available as managed SaaS or within IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.

IBM Knowledge Catalog is a data governance software that provides a data catalog to automate data discovery, data quality management, data lineage and data protection.

The cloud-based enterprise metadata repository activates information for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning supported by active metadata. Find, understand, curate and access data, knowledge assets and their relationships, wherever they reside.

Use IBM Knowledge Catalog for IBM Cloud Pak for Data to deliver business-ready data to feed AI and analytics projects.

 

 See product documentation
IBM unveils Data Product Hub to enable enterprise-wide data sharing
Announcement

IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.0 is here with new features to streamline data sharing, data integration and governance

 Webinar

Explore the new relationship explorer in IBM Knowledge Catalog
IBM named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions
Benefits Accelerate data discovery, enhance data quality and automate governance Improve organizational data literacy

Create a common business glossary. Harness knowledge graphs for insights into relationships between data.

 Watch the demo Deliver quality data

Deliver trusted data with quality profiling, ML-powered data quality SLAs and rules, and automated data lineage. 

 Read the Gartner report Help protect and comply

Help protect data to promote compliance and audit readiness with active policy management, role-based access control and dynamic masking of sensitive data. 

 Read about data privacy
Features Advanced discovery

Discover data assets using natural language queries. Augment data understanding and context with LLM-powered metadata enrichment.

 Operationalized quality

Curate high-quality data through automated data profiling, ML-powered data quality rules and SLAs. Gain transparency into data flows with data lineage.

 Flexible deployment

Deploy on-premises, on the cloud or fully managed as a service on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

 End-to-end catalog

Organize, define and manage enterprise data to provide the right context and drive value across needs such as regulatory compliance and data monetization.

 Automated governance

Protect data, manage compliance and audit readiness, and maintain client trust with active policy management and dynamic masking of sensitive data.

 Self-service insights

Use and transform data at the speed of business with intuitive dashboards and flows that can be shared with peers or analytics tools.

 

Use cases

Reliance on manual processes, low enterprise-wide data literacy and the continuous growth of data volumes, types and sources might be hindering your data and AI initiatives.

A DataOps practice that delivers continuous, high-quality trusted enterprise data and enables collaboration across your business can position you to drive agility, speed and new initiatives at scale.

Central to the practice is a data catalog tool with automated organization and onboarding of content, consistent definitions and self-service management of enterprise data.

 

Improve data quality IBM Knowledge Catalog interprets data in the business context that it is used. You can discover and assess data quality for millions of assets, wherever the data resides. Data quality (1:14)
Manage data privacy and compliance Enable data privacy and define data policies that describe how data can be used and handled. Watch video tutorial
Govern data lakehouses Discover how IBM Knowledge Catalog can be used as a central hub for sensitive data policies that can then be enforced within IBM® watsonx.data™. Watch demo
Enable self-service discovery and analysis Empower data citizens with quick access to quality data. Share insights and awareness of trusted data to drive monetization. Operationalize data for AI, reducing costs and speeding time to value. Take the tutorial on self-service capabilities
Case studies Tackles data privacy challenges

Denmark's largest bank strategically evolves their data governance practice with IBM Knowledge Catalog.

 Harness the power of data

The African bank drives growth in challenging times with IBM Cloud Pak for Data and IBM DataOps solutions.

Extensions

Data privacy extensions

Deploy a unified privacy framework to enhance data privacy and AI protection. Mask sensitive data and automate how you generate metadata, enforce policies and build a business vocabulary.
Data privacy extension Protect sensitive data

Use IBM Knowledge Catalog as a central hub for data policies that can be enforced within watsonx.data to enable customers to protect sensitive data and manage access.

Learn about watsonx.data integration Data privacy extension Build a business vocabulary

Make data understandable for all who need it with a common business vocabulary. Automatically provide business context with preconfigured regulatory and industry glossaries.

See Knowledge Accelerators Data privacy extension Run privacy assessments

Get a unified view of all your private data assets and run privacy assessments on them after loading asset metadata into IBM® OpenPages®.

See OpenPages Data Privacy Management Master data management extension 360-degree view

Achieve a 360-degree view of critical data entities by automatically matching data from various sources to customer profiles without duplication. Monitor critical data such as PII and consent.

See documentation for IBM Match 360 for IBM Cloud Pak for Data Data lineage Understand your data’s journey

Gain visibility into the journey of your data from origin to end use with details on how data is transformed, and by whom, along the way.

Read about automated data lineage
Resources 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

Discover why IBM is named a leader for the 17th time in a row in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.

Data governance webinars

Learn data governance best practices to improve enterprise data protection, lineage, data quality and data management.

Unlock data value by enabling data product sharing

Read the analyst report to understand key trends around data products and the benefits of a data exchange platform.

Related products IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Collect, organize and analyze data on an open, multicloud data and AI platform.

 IBM Data Product Hub

Enable organization-wide sharing, discovery and delivery of data products.

 IBM Knowledge Accelerators

Align concepts from industry regulations and standards with your business data to accelerate regulatory compliance.

 IBM Manta Data Lineage

Provide capabilities that help increase data transparency, enabling improved data quality and compliance readiness.

 IBM Data Fabric

Connect the right data to the right users regardless of where the data resides.
Take the next step

Try IBM Knowledge Catalog and activate business-ready data for AI and analytics with intelligence backed by active metadata management.

 Book a live demo Try it free
Find out more about pricing plans