Efficiently manage your vendor engagements with the IBM OpenPages Third-party Risk Management module.

Make risk-aware decisions across the Three Lines Model. The OpenPages Third-Party Risk Management module helps reduce disruption and possible negative impacts to your organization's compliance, brand or operations due to a vendor’s inability to deliver. Protect private information shared with vendors and prevent misuse of direct access to network resources.

Try an interactive product tour of OpenPages to see how easy it is to identify risks, review the latest regulatory requirements and manage workflows.

Gartner® Market Guide to GRC Tools for Assurance Leaders

Third-party risk identification Helps create a centralized, tightly mapped structure of third-parties' risk hierarchy including risks, controls, KRIs, locations, and regulations; supports third-party categorization based on risk, criticality, and other factors.
Third-party engagement management Connects with enterprise and external systems to import information on vendors; consolidates and maps third-parties’ data in a common repository; scales to accommodate thousands of vendors.
Third-party risk assessments Provides configurable methodologies to assess and score inherent and residual third-party risks; captures detailed vendor risk data, including risk severity, impact, consequences, mitigating plans, and issues.
Guides vendor risk issues through a systematic process of investigation and resolution to enhance collaboration with vendors on corrective action. Provides real-time visibility into vendor issues.

Streamlines and standardizes the process of creating, distributing, and following up on vendor risk surveys and questionnaires; helps qualify vendors based on assessment scores.

Automatically complement vendor risk assessments by integrating with Vendor Monitoring Solutions such as SecurityScorecard, RiskRecon, RapidRatings, or Supply Wisdom.
IBM OpenPages offers you the capability to deploy domain-targeted product modules to meet specific governance, risk, and compliance challenges. Choose the product modules you need within a single integrated environment.

Read the OpenPages solution brief →
Book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can automate your GRC processes with ease.

