In recent years, the use of AI systems has surged across industries. McKinsey reports (link resides outside ibm.com) that 72% of organizations now use some form of artificial intelligence (AI), up 17% from 2023.

While organizations are chasing AI’s benefits—like innovation, efficiency and enhanced productivity—they do not always tackle its potential risks, such as privacy concerns, security threats and ethical and legal issues.

Leaders are well aware of this challenge. A recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBM IBV) study (link resides outside ibm.com) found that 96% of leaders believe that adopting generative AI makes a security breach more likely. At the same time, the IBM IBV also found that only 24% of current generative AI projects are secured.

AI risk management can help close this gap and empower organizations to harness AI systems’ full potential without compromising AI ethics or security.