AI risk management is the process of systematically identifying, mitigating and addressing the potential risks associated with AI technologies. It involves a combination of tools, practices and principles, with a particular emphasis on deploying formal AI risk management frameworks.
Generally speaking, the goal of AI risk management is to minimize AI’s potential negative impacts while maximizing its benefits.
AI risk management is part of the broader field of AI governance. AI governance refers to the guardrails that ensure AI tools and systems are safe and ethical and remain that way.
AI governance is a comprehensive discipline, while AI risk management is a process within that discipline. AI risk management focuses specifically on identifying and addressing vulnerabilities and threats to keep AI systems safe from harm. AI governance establishes the frameworks, rules and standards that direct AI research, development and application to ensure safety, fairness and respect for human rights.
In recent years, the use of AI systems has surged across industries. McKinsey reports (link resides outside ibm.com) that 72% of organizations now use some form of artificial intelligence (AI), up 17% from 2023.
While organizations are chasing AI’s benefits—like innovation, efficiency and enhanced productivity—they do not always tackle its potential risks, such as privacy concerns, security threats and ethical and legal issues.
Leaders are well aware of this challenge. A recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBM IBV) study (link resides outside ibm.com) found that 96% of leaders believe that adopting generative AI makes a security breach more likely. At the same time, the IBM IBV also found that only 24% of current generative AI projects are secured.
AI risk management can help close this gap and empower organizations to harness AI systems’ full potential without compromising AI ethics or security.
Like other types of security risk, AI risk can be understood as a measure of how likely a potential AI-related threat is to affect an organization and how much damage that threat would do.
While each AI model and use case is different, the risks of AI generally fall into four buckets:
If not managed correctly, these risks can expose AI systems and organizations to significant harm, including financial losses, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, erosion of public trust and data breaches.
AI systems rely on data sets that might be vulnerable to tampering, breaches, bias or cyberattacks. Organizations can mitigate these risks by protecting data integrity, security and availability throughout the entire AI lifecycle, from development to training and deployment.
Common data risks include:
Threat actors can target AI models for theft, reverse engineering or unauthorized manipulation. Attackers might compromise a model’s integrity by tampering with its architecture, weights or parameters, the core components determining an AI model’s behavior and performance.
Some of the most common model risks include:
Though AI models can seem like magic, they are fundamentally products of sophisticated code and machine learning algorithms. Like all technologies, they are susceptible to operational risks. Left unaddressed, these risks can lead to system failures and security vulnerabilities that threat actors can exploit.
Some of the most common operational risks include:
If organizations don’t prioritize safety and ethics when developing and deploying AI systems, they risk committing privacy violations and producing biased outcomes. For instance, biased training data used for hiring decisions might reinforce gender or racial stereotypes and create AI models that favor certain demographic groups over others.
Common ethical and legal risks include:
Many organizations address AI risks by adopting AI risk management frameworks, which are sets of guidelines and practices for managing risks across the entire AI lifecycle.
One can also think of these guidelines as playbooks that outline policies, procedures, roles and responsibilities regarding an organization’s use of AI. AI risk management frameworks help organizations develop, deploy and maintain AI systems in a way that minimizes risks, upholds ethical standards and achieves ongoing regulatory compliance.
Some of the most commonly used AI risk management frameworks include:
In January 2023, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published the AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF) (link resides outside ibm.com) to provide a structured approach to managing AI risks. The NIST AI RMF has since become a benchmark for AI risk management.
The AI RMF’s primary goal is to help organizations design, develop, deploy and use AI systems in a way that effectively manages risks and promotes trustworthy, responsible AI practices.
Developed in collaboration with the public and private sectors, the AI RMF is entirely voluntary and applicable across any company, industry or geography.
The framework is divided into two parts. Part 1 offers an overview of the risks and characteristics of trustworthy AI systems. Part 2, the AI RMF Core, outlines four functions to help organizations address AI system risks:
The EU Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act) is a law that governs the development and use of artificial intelligence in the European Union (EU). The act takes a risk-based approach to regulation, applying different rules to AI systems according to the threats they pose to human health, safety and rights. The act also creates rules for designing, training and deploying general-purpose artificial intelligence models, such as the foundation models that power ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) have developed standards (link resides outside ibm.com) that address various aspects of AI risk management.
ISO/IEC standards emphasize the importance of transparency, accountability and ethical considerations in AI risk management. They also provide actionable guidelines for managing AI risks across the AI lifecycle, from design and development to deployment and operation.
In late 2023, the Biden administration issued an executive order (link resides outside ibm.com) on ensuring AI safety and security. While not technically a risk management framework, this comprehensive directive does provide guidelines for establishing new standards to manage the risks of AI technology.
The executive order highlights several key concerns, including the promotion of trustworthy AI that is transparent, explainable and accountable. In many ways, the executive order helped set a precedent for the private sector, signaling the importance of comprehensive AI risk management practices.
While the AI risk management process necessarily varies from organization to organization, AI risk management practices can provide some common core benefits when implemented successfully.
AI risk management can enhance an organization’s cybersecurity posture and use of AI security.
By conducting regular risk assessments and audits, organizations can identify potential risks and vulnerabilities throughout the AI lifecycle.
Following these assessments, they can implement mitigation strategies to reduce or eliminate the identified risks. This process might involve technical measures, such as enhancing data security and improving model robustness. The process might also involve organizational adjustments, such as developing ethical guidelines and strengthening access controls.
Taking this more proactive approach to threat detection and response can help organizations mitigate risks before they escalate, reducing the likelihood of data breaches and the potential impact of cyberattacks.
AI risk management can also help improve an organization’s overall decision-making.
By using a mix of qualitative and quantitative analyses, including statistical methods and expert opinions, organizations can gain a clear understanding of their potential risks. This full-picture view helps organizations prioritize high-risk threats and make more informed decisions around AI deployment, balancing the desire for innovation with the need for risk mitigation.
An increasing global focus on protecting sensitive data has spurred the creation of major regulatory requirements and industry standards, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the EU AI Act.
Noncompliance with these laws can result in hefty fines and significant legal penalties. AI risk management can help organizations achieve compliance and remain in good standing, especially as regulations surrounding AI evolve almost as quickly as the technology itself.
AI risk management helps organizations minimize disruption and ensure business continuity by enabling them to address potential risks with AI systems in real time. AI risk management can also encourage greater accountability and long-term sustainability by enabling organizations to establish clear management practices and methodologies for AI use.
AI risk management encourages a more ethical approach to AI systems by prioritizing trust and transparency.
Most AI risk management processes involve a wide range of stakeholders, including executives, AI developers, data scientists, users, policymakers and even ethicists. This inclusive approach helps ensure that AI systems are developed and used responsibly, with every stakeholder in mind.
By conducting regular tests and monitoring processes, organizations can better track an AI system’s performance and detect emerging threats sooner. This monitoring helps organizations maintain ongoing regulatory compliance and remediate AI risks earlier, reducing the potential impact of threats.
For all of their potential to streamline and optimize how work gets done, AI technologies are not without risk. Nearly every piece of enterprise IT can become a weapon in the wrong hands.
Organizations don’t need to avoid generative AI. They simply need to treat it like any other technology tool. That means understanding the risks and taking proactive steps to minimize the chance of a successful attack.
