What is the EU AI Act?

Considered the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for AI, the EU AI Act prohibits some AI uses outright and implements strict governance, risk management and transparency requirements for others.

The act also creates rules for general-purpose artificial intelligence models, such as IBM’s Granite and Meta’s Llama 3 open-source foundation model.

Penalties can range from EUR 7.5 million or 1.5% of worldwide annual turnover to EUR 35 million or 7% of worldwide annual turnover, depending on the type of noncompliance.

In the same way that the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) can inspire other nations to adopt data privacy laws, experts anticipate the EU AI Act will spur the development of AI governance and ethics standards worldwide.