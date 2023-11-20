What is AI governance?

AI governance encompasses oversight mechanisms that address risks like bias, privacy infringement and misuse while fostering innovation and trust. An ethical AI-centered approach to AI governance requires the involvement of a wide range of stakeholders, including AI developers, users, policymakers and ethicists, ensuring that AI-related systems are developed and used to align with society's values.

AI governance addresses the inherent flaws arising from the human element in AI creation and maintenance. Since AI is a product of highly engineered code and machine learning created by people, it is susceptible to human biases and errors. Governance provides a structured approach to mitigate these risks, ensuring that machine learning algorithms are monitored, evaluated and updated to prevent flawed or harmful decisions.

AI solutions must be developed and used responsibly and ethically. That means addressing the risks associated with AI: bias, discrimination and harm to individuals. Governance addresses these risks through sound AI policy, regulation, data governance and well-trained and maintained data sets.



Governance aims to establish the necessary oversight to align AI behaviors with ethical standards and societal expectations and to safeguard against potential adverse impacts.