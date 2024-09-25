What is AI transparency?

AI applications such as generative AI chatbots, virtual agents and recommendation engines are now used by tens of millions of people around the world each day. Transparency into how these AI tools work is likely not a concern for casual users: should the model prove inaccurate or biased, the users might just lose some time or disposable income.

However, more sectors are adopting AI applications to inform high-stakes decision-making. For example, AI now helps businesses and users make investment choices, medical diagnoses, hiring decisions, criminal sentencing and more. In these cases, the potential consequences of biased or inaccurate AI outputs are far more dangerous. People can lose lifetime savings, career opportunities or years of their lives.

For stakeholders to trust that AI is making effective and fair decisions on their behalf, they need visibility into how the models operate, the logic of the algorithms and how the model is evaluated for accuracy and fairness. They also need to know more about the data used that is to train and tune the model, including data sources and how data is processed, weighted and labeled.

In addition to building trust, AI transparency fosters knowledge-sharing and collaboration across the entire AI ecosystem, contributing to advancements in AI development. And by being transparent by default, organizations can focus more on using AI technologies to achieve business goals—and worry less about AI reliability.