What is AI transparency?

Published: 6 September 2024
Contributors: Alexandra Jonker, Alice Gomstyn, Amanda McGrath
AI transparency helps people access information to better understand how an artificial intelligence (AI) system was created and how it makes decisions.
A growing number of high-stakes industries (including finance, healthcare, human resources (HR) and law enforcement) rely on AI models for decision-making. Improving people’s understanding about how these models are trained and how they determine outcomes builds trust in AI decisions and the organizations that use them.
AI creators can achieve transparent and trustworthy AI through disclosure. They can document and share the underlying AI algorithm’s logic and reasoning, the data inputs used to train the model, the methods used for model evaluation and validation and more. This allows users and consumers to assess the model’s accuracy, weaknesses, fairness and biases.
A high level of transparency is essential to responsible AI. Responsible AI is a set of principles that helps guide the design, development, deployment and use of AI. It considers the broader societal impact of AI systems and the measures that are required to align these technologies with stakeholder values, legal standards and ethical considerations.
AI applications such as generative AI chatbots, virtual agents and recommendation engines are now used by tens of millions of people around the world each day. Transparency into how these AI tools work is likely not a concern for casual users: should the model prove inaccurate or biased, the users might just lose some time or disposable income.
However, more sectors are adopting AI applications to inform high-stakes decision-making. For example, AI now helps businesses and users make investment choices, medical diagnoses, hiring decisions, criminal sentencing and more. In these cases, the potential consequences of biased or inaccurate AI outputs are far more dangerous. People can lose lifetime savings, career opportunities or years of their lives.
For stakeholders to trust that AI is making effective and fair decisions on their behalf, they need visibility into how the models operate, the logic of the algorithms and how the model is evaluated for accuracy and fairness. They also need to know more about the data used that is to train and tune the model, including data sources and how data is processed, weighted and labeled.
In addition to building trust, AI transparency fosters knowledge-sharing and collaboration across the entire AI ecosystem, contributing to advancements in AI development. And by being transparent by default, organizations can focus more on using AI technologies to achieve business goals—and worry less about AI reliability.
The web of regulatory requirements surrounding the use of AI is constantly evolving. Transparent model processes are critical to compliance with these regulations and to addressing requests from model validators, auditors and regulators. The EU AI Act is considered the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for AI.
The Artificial Intelligence Act of the European Union (EU) takes a risk-based approach to regulation, applying different rules to AI according to the risk they pose. It prohibits some AI uses outright and implements strict governance, risk management and transparency requirements for others. There are additional transparency obligations for specific types of AI. For example:
The implementation of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) led other countries to adopt personal data privacy regulations. In the same way, experts predict the EU AI Act will spur the development of AI governance and ethics standards worldwide.
Most countries and regions have yet to enact comprehensive legislation or regulations regarding the use of AI; however, there are several extensive frameworks available. While not always enforceable, they exist to guide future regulation and the responsible development and use of AI. Notable examples include:
AI transparency is closely related to the concepts of AI explainability and AI interpretability. These concepts provide insights that help to address the long-standing “black box” problem—the practical and ethical issue that AI systems are so sophisticated that they are impossible for humans to interpret. However, they have distinct definitions and use cases:
AI explainability, or explainable AI (XAI), is a set of processes and methods that allow human users to comprehend and trust the results and output created by machine learning models. Model explainability looks at how an AI system arrives at a specific result and helps to characterize model transparency.
AI interpretability refers to making the overall AI process understandable by a human. AI interpretability supplies meaningful information about the underlying logic, significance and anticipated consequences of the AI system. It is the success rate that humans can predict for the result of an AI output, while explainability goes a step further and looks at how the AI model arrived at the result.
AI transparency goes beyond just explaining AI decision-making processes. It encompasses factors that are related to the development of AI systems and their deployment, such as the AI training data and who has access to it.
While providing AI transparency differs by use case, organization and industry, there are some strategies that businesses might keep in mind as they build AI systems. At a high level, these strategies include having clear principles for trust and transparency, putting those principles into practice and embedding them into the entire AI lifecycle.
A more specific strategy for AI transparency is thorough disclosure at every stage of the AI lifecycle. To provide disclosure, organizations need to determine what information to share and how to share it.
Model use case, industry, audience and other factors will help determine what information is necessary to disclose. For example, higher-stakes uses of AI (such as mortgage evaluations) will likely require more comprehensive disclosure than lower-stakes applications (such as audio classification for virtual assistants).
Disclosure might include all or some of the following information about the model:
Each role in the AI lifecycle can contribute information, distributing accountability across the ecosystem rather than to an individual. There are software platforms and tools available that can help automate information gathering and other AI governance activities.
Organizations can present information for AI transparency in various formats, such as printed documents or videos. The format depends on both audience and use case. Is the information intended for a consumer, and therefore needs to be easily digestible? Or is it intended for a data scientist or regulator, and therefore needs a high level of technical detail?
Formats might include:
Transparent AI practices have many benefits, but they also raise issues of safety and privacy. For example, the more information that is given about the inner workings of an AI project, the easier it might be for hackers to find and exploit vulnerabilities. OpenAI addressed this exact challenge in its GPT-4 Technical Report, stating:
“Given both the competitive landscape and the safety implications of large-scale models like GPT-4, this report contains no further details about the architecture (including model size), hardware, training compute, data set construction, training method, or similar.”4
The quotation also reveals another AI transparency challenge: the tradeoff between transparency and protecting intellectual property. Other hurdles might include clearly explaining intricate and complex programs and machine learning algorithms (such as neural networks) to nonexperts and the lack of transparency standards globally for AI.
