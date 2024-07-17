Artificial intelligence (AI) can help usher in a new era of human resource management, where data analytics, machine learning and automation can work together to save people time and support higher-quality outcomes. As AI technology moves beyond automation to augmentation, companies may be looking at how AI tools can make the work of human resources (HR) better for employees and job seekers. It’s not just about saving time; it’s also about providing information, insights and recommendations in near real-time. And that’s just the start of AI in human resources.

These conversations are happening as the workforce is undergoing a major change. According to a global study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), surveyed executives estimate that 40% of their workforce will need to reskill as a result of implementing AI and automation over the next three years. This shift is viewed as an expansion of job possibilities. In fact, 87% of respondents believe employee roles are more likely to be augmented than replaced by generative AI, with the effects varying depending on job function.

This transition will have a direct impact on HR departments as companies look to fill roles that perform augmented tasks and workers seek new jobs as their own functions change. AI adoption into HR technology has the potential to assist HR teams in this new landscape. Emerging AI tools are rapidly advancing past efficiency and becoming tools for innovation—something that frees up team members to think about HR more strategically while still providing a human touch.