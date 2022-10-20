HR organizations must become modern and agile, able to quickly pivot to changing business imperatives. HR has left behind the role of being administrative, policy enforcers and has pivoted to value creators, influencing transformation enterprise-wide.
Imagine a day your HR functions operate seamlessly and continues to evolve so you can focus on delivering insights and outcomes that propel your business forward. Modernize your applications and processes with AI to transform your HR operations and employee experiences to deliver new ways of working while increasing business productivity and reduce operating costs.
IBM Consulting brings deep industry and functional expertise across HR and technology, leveraging AI, to co-design a strategy and execution plan that works best for your HR activities and ultimately your business. With insights and experience transforming our own HR organization and running successful HR service delivery models for Fortune 500 companies, we can ensure a smooth transformation.
Use intelligent and personalized experiences, accelerating the HR digital agenda with AI-powered fit for purpose technologies, providing actionable insights.
Use AI to optimize simplified HR operations and increase productivity with automated HR processes and smart chatbots.
Eliminate, simplify and automate HR activities to reduce operational costs while freeing up investment for other workforce priorities.
Develop a solid and practical HR strategy that complements your data, analytics, automation, and workforce strategies, to meet your organization’s needs. Build up the people, processes, and technological capabilities necessary for your business to succeed.
Leverage dynamic HR workflows using AI to provide improved employee experience at a reduced cost and better serve your employees with personalization and efficiency.
Reinvent HR and transform employee experiences across the employee lifecycle from strategy to enablement; using agile and Design Thinking methods, cognitive technologies and underpinned by HR systems, Oracle, Workday and SAP SuccessFactors.
Map business goals in alignment with your organizational structure and the emergence of new roles – and execute your vision – to realize the full potential of your technology, talent and AI investments.
Move HR systems to the Cloud and infuse them with AI designed for scalability and flexibility. Optimize your HR tech investments to broader enterprise tech investments that still align with your organization’s business goals.
Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud and accelerate time to delivery and optimize your HR function to drive value and strategic growth.
Improve your employee experience and operational effectiveness to help transform human resources using SAP SuccessFactors.
Transform your HR by applying cloud and AI technologies to Workday solutions. Remove inefficiencies, reduce HR operating costs and build engaging experiences.
Hyster-Yale replaced its multiple human capital management systems and processes with a single, fully integrated Workday solution to liberate HR leaders from time-consuming, administrative tasks, embed and automate security and compliance processes, and empower HR professionals to focus on value-added activities.
FGF replaced multiple individual HR tools and manual processes with a more automated and integrated workflow to simplify technology support and enable it to make strategic, efficient talent decisions based on data insights, not just instincts, using SAP SuccessFactors.
Explore how AusNet modernized its existing human resources processes by consolidating its multiple systems, reducing manual interventions and expediting human resources tasks for employees and managers using SAP SuccessFactors.
AI won’t replace people—but people who use AI will replace people who don’t.
Generative AI will change how we work and what skills we need—and it’s happening faster than we expect. Learn how CEOs stay on top of these fast shifting changes.
Explore what these new challenges mean for CHROs in their roles as value drivers and change agents across the enterprise as we enter the age of the AI-augmented workforce.
A change management plan aims to embed processes that gain stakeholder buy-in and support the business's and its people's success. This blog outlines five steps to support the seamless integration of organizational change management.
In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI helps organizations transform talent and HR operations by improving processes and workflows.
A new study reveals how AI is transforming work and the workforce and what HR leaders should do about it.
Automate HR processes with Watsonx Orchestrate and allow your HR team to focus on higher-level work while offloading tedious tasks.
Improve employee experience and save time by answering frequently asked HR policy questions from employees with self-serve generative AI-powered chatbots.
Reimagine Human Resources with AI at the core—delivering business value, accelerating the digital agenda, unlocking workforce potential and creating agility.
Transform your talent acquisition and skills strategies and processes with the right balance of people, AI and data.
Deliver exceptional employee experiences with data, AI and automation to improve employee, stakeholder, and client satisfaction, increase productivity, reduce costs and drive business value.
Our services combine deep process and technology expertise infused with AI to create innovative workforce operating models across your candidate and employee experience.
