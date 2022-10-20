Home Consulting HR Technology HR technology consulting
Reinvent your HR function with employee-centric AI design
AI-powered HR transformation 

HR organizations must become modern and agile, able to quickly pivot to changing business imperatives. HR has left behind the role of being administrative, policy enforcers and has pivoted to value creators, influencing transformation enterprise-wide.

Imagine a day your HR functions operate seamlessly and continues to evolve so you can focus on delivering insights and outcomes that propel your business forward. Modernize your applications and processes with AI to transform your HR operations and employee experiences to deliver new ways of working while increasing business productivity and reduce operating costs.

IBM Consulting brings deep industry and functional expertise across HR and technology, leveraging AI, to co-design a strategy and execution plan that works best for your HR activities and ultimately your business. With insights and experience transforming our own HR organization and running successful HR service delivery models for Fortune 500 companies, we can ensure a smooth transformation.

 Put AI to work for HR and talent transformation
What's new

Read the IBV report HR Champions generative AI: Embrace experimentation, empower people

Why CHROs are the key to unlocking the potential of AI for the workforce
Benefits Reimagine and modernize HR experiences

Use intelligent and personalized experiences, accelerating the HR digital agenda with AI-powered fit for purpose technologies, providing actionable insights.

 Boost operational performance

Use AI to optimize simplified HR operations and increase productivity with automated HR processes and smart chatbots.

 Unlock HR spend

Eliminate, simplify and automate HR activities to reduce operational costs while freeing up investment for other workforce priorities.

Capabilities

HR transformation strategy

Develop a solid and practical HR strategy that complements your data, analytics, automation, and workforce strategies, to meet your organization’s needs. Build up the people, processes, and technological capabilities necessary for your business to succeed.

 Employee experience design

Leverage dynamic HR workflows using AI to provide improved employee experience at a reduced cost and better serve your employees with personalization and efficiency.

 HR digital transformation

Reinvent HR and transform employee experiences across the employee lifecycle from strategy to enablement; using agile and Design Thinking methods, cognitive technologies and underpinned by HR systems, Oracle, Workday and SAP SuccessFactors.

 Operating model change

Map business goals in alignment with your organizational structure and the emergence of new roles – and execute your vision – to realize the full potential of your technology, talent and AI investments.

 Move to the cloud

Move HR systems to the Cloud and infuse them with AI designed for scalability and flexibility. Optimize your HR tech investments to broader enterprise tech investments that still align with your organization’s business goals.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Co-create with IBM Garage™

Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
Strategic partnerships HR transformation with Oracle

Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud and accelerate time to delivery and optimize your HR function to drive value and strategic growth.

 Learn more HR transformation with SAP SuccessFactors

Improve your employee experience and operational effectiveness to help transform human resources using SAP SuccessFactors.

 Learn more Read the Insights on SAP report HR transformation with Workday

Transform your HR by applying cloud and AI technologies to Workday solutions.  Remove inefficiencies, reduce HR operating costs and build engaging experiences.

 Learn more
Case studies Hyster-Yale harnesses global HR insights

Hyster-Yale replaced its multiple human capital management systems and processes with a single, fully integrated Workday solution to liberate HR leaders from time-consuming, administrative tasks, embed and automate security and compliance processes, and empower HR professionals to focus on value-added activities.

 FGF prepares for growth

FGF replaced multiple individual HR tools and manual processes with a more automated and integrated workflow to simplify technology support and enable it to make strategic, efficient talent decisions based on data insights, not just instincts, using SAP SuccessFactors.

 AusNet Services amps up its human resources operations with IBM and SAP

Explore how AusNet modernized its existing human resources processes by consolidating its multiple systems, reducing manual interventions and expediting human resources tasks for employees and managers using SAP SuccessFactors.

Insights

Get the best of IBM in your inbox. Select from our collection of curated newsletters that deliver thought-provoking insights on emerging trends.
Drive more AI and automation capabilities into HR processes to achieve business results Read how AI on SAP is transforming HR
Augmented work for an automated, AI-driven world

AI won’t replace people—but people who use AI will replace people who don’t.

 A new frontier for the future of work

Generative AI will change how we work and what skills we need—and it’s happening faster than we expect. Learn how CEOs stay on top of these fast shifting changes.

 CHRO's role in the age of artificial intelligence

Explore what these new challenges mean for CHROs in their roles as value drivers and change agents across the enterprise as we enter the age of the AI-augmented workforce.
Resources Implementing change management in your organization

A change management plan aims to embed processes that gain stakeholder buy-in and support the business's and its people's success. This blog outlines five steps to support the seamless integration of organizational change management.

 Putting AI to work for talent

In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI helps organizations transform talent and HR operations by improving processes and workflows.

 How generative AI is changing the workforce

A new study reveals how AI is transforming work and the workforce and what HR leaders should do about it.

Meet our experts Glen Dittrich Art Sheehan Robert Churchyar Mike Wright

Reimagine your HR with an AI strategy briefing

Accelerate your adoption of generative AI and reimagine your HR with an AI strategy briefing.

