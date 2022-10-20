HR organizations must become modern and agile, able to quickly pivot to changing business imperatives. HR has left behind the role of being administrative, policy enforcers and has pivoted to value creators, influencing transformation enterprise-wide.

Imagine a day your HR functions operate seamlessly and continues to evolve so you can focus on delivering insights and outcomes that propel your business forward. Modernize your applications and processes with AI to transform your HR operations and employee experiences to deliver new ways of working while increasing business productivity and reduce operating costs.

IBM Consulting brings deep industry and functional expertise across HR and technology, leveraging AI, to co-design a strategy and execution plan that works best for your HR activities and ultimately your business. With insights and experience transforming our own HR organization and running successful HR service delivery models for Fortune 500 companies, we can ensure a smooth transformation.