Why CHROs are the key to unlocking the potential of AI for the workforce

It’s no longer a question of whether AI will transform business and the workforce, but how it will happen. A study by the IBM® Institute for Business Value revealed that nearly 60% of CEOs surveyed believe that competitive advantage will depend on who has the most advanced generative AI.

With so many leaders now looking to embrace the technology for business transformation, some wonder which C-Suite leader will be in the driver’s seat to orchestrate and accelerate that change.

Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) are perfectly positioned to lead the workforce into the future by championing a culture of growth and learning, while taking the lead on both people skills and AI skills. Here’s how CHROs can seize the opportunity.