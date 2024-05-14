That sense of community starts from within. “AusNet has a very inclusive culture,” says Bernie Repacholi, Head of People Systems and Enablement at AusNet. “Our employees form meaningful and lifelong relationships. People are deeply connected to our purpose of accelerating a sustainable future.”

“That translates into what we do for customers, as well, because we operate in the communities where we live,” she continues. “We play a critical role in connecting those communities to energy and providing sustainable, safe, reliable, clean energy.”

People were top of mind in 2021, when the company discovered unintentional underpayments to current and former employees as a result of the coverage and application of applicable enterprise workplace agreements and awards.

AusNet chose to be transparent in addressing the issue. “One of AusNet’s core values is that we do what’s right,” says Repacholi. “We really wanted to live up to that value.” The company voluntarily disclosed the issue to regulators and communicated with employees, who received a remediation back payment.

At the same time, AusNet began working with IBM®—with which it had an existing relationship—to evaluate its human resources platform. The platform was made up of three separate systems. While it was functioning, it was difficult and time-consuming for managers and their employees to figure out which system to log into for a given purpose.

As part of its legislative obligations to keep time and attendance records, the company required employees to fill in timesheets. The majority of employees were not used to having to do so, and the system was challenging for them to navigate.

AusNet needed to modernize its existing human resources processes by consolidating its multiple systems, reducing manual interventions and expediting human resources tasks for employees and managers.