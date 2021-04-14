IBM SAP SuccessFactors consulting services help your organization realize performance excellence with SAP SuccessFactors solutions by evaluating your Human Experience Management (HXM) operating model, improving core HR process and accelerating implementations. The combined product knowledge, experience and industry expertise can help improve talent management and HR interactions from onboarding time to administration to payroll.
IBM Consulting received the SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) Award for Partner Excellence Award for Consultant Capacity Building.
Reimagine employee experiences and optimize HR operating models with IBM SAP SuccessFactors:
of companies are either in the process of or planning on changing their HR structure within the near term.¹
Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) report they have the necessary data science, machine learning and AI skills today.¹
CEOs say 35% of their workforce will require retraining and reskilling over the next three years.2
AI-powered SAP SuccessFactors provides a unified platform for HR organizations to prioritize skills development, scale targeted training, and foster a future-ready workforce. The SAP SuccessFactors Talent Intelligence Hub enables organizations to analyze and visualize HR data, identify trends, and make predictions about future workforce needs. By leveraging HR data, organizations can focus on strategic initiatives and employee development, rather than routine tasks, leading to efficient and effective decision-making.
By modernizing HR with IBM HR Transformation and SAP SuccessFactors, organizations can accelerate digital transformation, automate manual tasks, and deliver exceptional employee experiences. This cloud-based, mobile-first platform leverages AI, machine learning, and analytics to drive innovation. With seamless integration across the business, including SAP S/4HANA, HR can respond swiftly to changing needs and play a more strategic role in driving overall business success.
IBM HR Transformation with SAP SuccessFactors enables an agile and compliant HR function, supporting all people across all locations and ways of working. IBM's Enterprise Change Management team fosters collaboration, builds confidence, and establishes a single source of truth through accurate and secure people data, powering processes, experiences, and insights.
Our solutions provides modern, consumer-inspired experiences, empowering HR leaders to make informed decisions that drive better outcomes. The user-centric design and self-service capabilities enable employees to access services when needed, while proactive support predicts needs and suggests relevant tasks, engagement opportunities, and feedback. This boosts employee engagement, productivity, and job satisfaction, ultimately driving business success.
Corning gained clear visibility of its global workforce, cut operational costs and boosted HR performance by consolidating to a single, cloud-based HR platform with SAP SuccessFactors.
By partnering with IBM to transform its human resources operations, AusNet Services has achieved significant improvements, including a streamlined hiring approval process and enhanced visibility into time tracking and resourcing challenges.
With the help of IBM SAP Successfactors, FGF can now deliver key data to decision-makers an average of four hours faster each day—an improvement of 75%—enabling the company to make faster, better-informed staffing decisions and stay ahead of its growth goals.
