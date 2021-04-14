Home Consulting SAP SuccessFactors Consulting Services SAP SuccessFactors consulting services
Improve your employee experience, overall performance management and operational effectiveness to help transform human resources using SAP SuccessFactors
Overview

IBM SAP SuccessFactors consulting services help your organization realize performance excellence with SAP SuccessFactors solutions by evaluating your Human Experience Management (HXM) operating model, improving core HR process and accelerating implementations. The combined product knowledge, experience and industry expertise can help improve talent management and HR interactions from onboarding time to administration to payroll.

 AI on SAP is transforming HR

SAP recognizes IBM as award-winning provider

IBM Consulting received the SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) Award for Partner Excellence Award for Consultant Capacity Building.

Benefits

Reimagine employee experiences and optimize HR operating models with IBM SAP SuccessFactors:

 85%

of companies are either in the process of or planning on changing their HR structure within the near term.¹

 1 in 10

Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) report they have the necessary data science, machine learning and AI skills today.¹

 35%

CEOs say 35% of their workforce will require retraining and reskilling over the next three years.2

SAP SuccessFactors consulting services

Unlock employee potential by advancing the talent agenda

AI-powered SAP SuccessFactors provides a unified platform for HR organizations to prioritize skills development, scale targeted training, and foster a future-ready workforce. The SAP SuccessFactors Talent Intelligence Hub enables organizations to analyze and visualize HR data, identify trends, and make predictions about future workforce needs. By leveraging HR data, organizations can focus on strategic initiatives and employee development, rather than routine tasks, leading to efficient and effective decision-making.

 Modernize HR through an accelerated digital roadmap

By modernizing HR with IBM HR Transformation and SAP SuccessFactors, organizations can accelerate digital transformation, automate manual tasks, and deliver exceptional employee experiences. This cloud-based, mobile-first platform leverages AI, machine learning, and analytics to drive innovation. With seamless integration across the business, including SAP S/4HANA, HR can respond swiftly to changing needs and play a more strategic role in driving overall business success.

 Develop an agile HR function to address changing business needs

IBM HR Transformation with SAP SuccessFactors enables an agile and compliant HR function, supporting all people across all locations and ways of working. IBM's Enterprise Change Management team fosters collaboration, builds confidence, and establishes a single source of truth through accurate and secure people data, powering processes, experiences, and insights.

 Deliver modern and consumer inspired employee experiences

Our solutions provides modern, consumer-inspired experiences, empowering HR leaders to make informed decisions that drive better outcomes. The user-centric design and self-service capabilities enable employees to access services when needed, while proactive support predicts needs and suggests relevant tasks, engagement opportunities, and feedback. This boosts employee engagement, productivity, and job satisfaction, ultimately driving business success.
On this project, we all came together and worked as one team with a shared outcome. We knew IBM wasn’t going to walk out the door as soon as we launched. It really is a relationship that’s built on mutual trust. Bernie Repacholi Head of People Systems and Enablement AusNet Services
Case studies Corning

Corning gained clear visibility of its global workforce, cut operational costs and boosted HR performance by consolidating to a single, cloud-based HR platform with SAP SuccessFactors.

 AusNet

By partnering with IBM to transform its human resources operations, AusNet Services has achieved significant improvements, including a streamlined hiring approval process and enhanced visibility into time tracking and resourcing challenges.

 FGF

With the help of IBM SAP Successfactors, FGF can now deliver key data to decision-makers an average of four hours faster each day—an improvement of 75%—enabling the company to make faster, better-informed staffing decisions and stay ahead of its growth goals.

Resources

Insights on SAP

How organizations are achieving continuity and flexibility.

 The need for a modern, dynamic HR operating model

Maximize the human technology partnership to lead in an era of continuous change.

 A new Frontier for the Future of Work

Generative AI will change how we work and what skills we need—and it’s happening faster than we expect.

 Upskilling and reskilling for talent transformation in the era of AI

As the AI era takes shape through digital transformation initiatives, executives and employees alike are contemplating how it affects employment and the skills needed to stay ahead.

 Creating exceptional employee experiences

As the line between employees’ personal and professional lives becomes more blurred than ever, employees expect a more flexible and empathetic workplace that takes their full selves into account.
Footnotes
  1. The need for a modern, dynamic HR operating model, IBM 2023
  2. 6 hard truths CEOs must face,  IBM 2024