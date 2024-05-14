After a thorough evaluation process, Hyster-Yale selected cloud-based Workday HCM solutions to enable its unified global approach to human capital management.

“Of all the solutions we considered in our request for proposals process, we felt that Workday was the clear leader in a number of areas,” recalls Bartho. “One of the most important criteria was integration. Unlike other offerings we considered, every Workday module is pre-integrated, which significantly reduces the time and manual effort required during the implementation and configuration process.”

By selecting a cloud-based solution, Hyster-Yale was also confident that it could more easily meet its global regulatory obligations around information security and data governance.

Bartho confirms: “We want to focus on being the best we can be at helping our clients move goods around the planet safely — and while security and compliance are crucial for Hyster-Yale, they are not our core business. As cloud technologies have matured, we recognize that leading players like Workday can now protect data far more effectively than an individual company can. By choosing Workday solutions, we gain the peace of mind that our sensitive employee data is protected 24x7 to the highest security standards.”

Next, Hyster-Yale aimed to shape a set of globally consistent HR processes, based on industry best practices, yet also flexible enough to be adapted to the local requirements of its international business units. To provide trusted support and guidance during a period of significant change, Hyster-Yale turned to expert consultants from IBM.

There are a handful of technology companies that we consider to be strategic partners to Hyster-Yale, and of all those relationships, IBM is one of the most important,” says Bartho. “Over the years, we have worked successfully with IBM on many projects, ranging from enterprise resource planning and content management to big data analytics and business intelligence. My own positive experiences partnering with IBM on complex, multimillion-dollar technology implementations made them the clear choice for this project.”

Working side-by-side with consultants in the US and expert offshore resources in India, IBM helped Hyster-Yale to map out its existing HR processes, define the new global standards and convert them into digital workflows in the Workday solutions.

To support domestic businesses in the US, the company deployed Workday HCM, Workday Onboarding, Workday Benefits, Workday Time Tracking and Workday Payroll. Following this successful implementation, Hyster-Yale and IBM completed the global rollout by implementing Workday Compensation, Workday Performance Management, Workday Talent Management, Workday Succession Planning, Workday Recruiting, Workday Leave of Absence and Workday Learning — already deployed in North America during the first phase of the project — for Hyster-Yale’s businesses in the EMEA and JPAC regions.

“Even though the COVID-19 pandemic struck during the project, IBM managed the transition to remote working quite seamlessly,” comments Bartho. “We were also impressed by the effectiveness of the IBM Design for Me approach. I know from experience that having access to proven methods, tools and templates can make a big impact on the success of an IT project, and that was certainly the case for us. The IBM approach provided us with direction when we needed it and accelerated many phases of the deployment work that might otherwise have slowed us down. In fact, IBM helped us complete our global deployment of Workday solutions ahead of time and under budget — allowing us to bring forward the next phase of our transformation initiative.”