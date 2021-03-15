Home Consulting Workday Consulting Services Workday consulting services
Apply the power of cloud and AI technologies to your Workday implementation to transform finance and HR professional services.
Read the CIO report on data
Overview

IBM® Workday consulting services puts the power of the cloud and cognitive technologies to work to drive digital innovation, promote business transformation and increase employee engagement. From strategic consulting services to cognitive solutions, IBM Services® can help you put the power of Workday’s cloud-based and cognitive tools such as IBM Watson® to work—modernizing the way finance and HR teams operate and collaborate to identify business needs, streamline managed services and meet set goals.

 5 keys to moving your organization into HR 3.0
Benefits
Accelerate ROI

Achieve rapid ROI with IBM’s Workday products, methodologies, tools and project management approach that reduce risk and drive success.

Minimize manual processes

Digitize and standardize HR workflow through Workday human capital management to create a single standardized system and enhance business processes and insights.
Improve employee experience

Gain increased visibility into career progression, goals and manager conversations.

Capabilties Human capital management (HCM)

IBM can help with end-to-end, Workday-powered HR reinvention that profoundly transforms ways of working and organizational culture, directly mirroring employee experience to customer experience goals.

 Download the HCM overview Read the CHRO study Financial management

Proven methodologies, best practices, industry expertise and innovative project tools and accelerators combine transactions, accounting, analytics and always-on audit in one Workday financial management system.

 Read about financial management Explore the CFO study Workday integration and deployment

We integrate your Workday solutions with third-party systems, advisory services and data sources seamlessly. Get the information you need, in a format you can understand, quickly and accurately.

 Learn about full platform deployment HR transformation and Workday

IBM Workday system removes inefficiencies in the business ecosystem and boosts engagement, helping clients reduce HR operating costs, personalize the employee experience, build lasting engagement and optimize satisfaction roadmap through better managed services.

 Explore IBM's HR transformation services Workday Continuum services

IBM Workday Continuum services offers an array of post go-live services tailored to meet your dynamic needs and budget, that provide global, innovative Workday optimization and support, and drive long-term continuous value and customer lifecycle.

 Learn about Workday Continuum Workday financing and package solutions

IBM Global Financing offers custom payment plans to help you manage your money more effectively. Our financing solutions are flexible and can accommodate your specific requirements.

 Learn more about IBM Global Financing Discover IBM Boost

Insights

IBM and Workday offer a joint solution that helps continuously manage the complexities of returning to the workplace safely. Safely return to the workplace
Cognitive HR for energy

IBM has partnered with Workday to introduce Cognitive HR for energy, which includes an automated digital platform with standardized skills and a dynamic HR operating model to maximize talent potential.

 Workday HR for healthcare

With extensive healthcare expertise, IBM can guide your organization through Workday deployment. Leading healthcare companies use Workday applications to allow talent to focus on clinical initiatives and patient care with streamlined operations.

 Workday HR for retail

IBM Workday retail offerings help our clients solve their biggest challenges—attracting and retaining talent, lowering operational costs and enabling service provider solutions to empower real-time insights and analytics across the enterprise.
IBM Garage
Co-create with IBM Garage™ Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
Workday and IBM expand partnership to support return to the workplace

IBM and Workday offer an integrated solution that applies the power of cloud and AI to support and accelerate customers safely reopening by combining planning and application management capabilities with critical employee, community health and workplace data.

 Build an inclusive organization

IBM understands the importance of a solid action-oriented strategy for diversity, equity and inclusion. We build upon your strategy with the people, process and technology capabilities you need to realize your vision for a diverse and inclusive company.

Modernizing the employee experience

Discover lessons learned from modernizing the employee experience at an oil and gas company where IBM helped implement the cloud-based Workday HCM solution and deploy a globally standardized HR service delivery model.
