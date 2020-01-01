As the choices of products and channels to purchase continue to expand, brands, retailers and customers’ experiences need to be connected to be valuable. If there is no connection from the virtual store to the contact center, or from the digital twin to the shop floor, opportunities to create deeper, more valuable, differentiated relationships are left unclaimed. The power of AI is helping make these connections faster, more personal and more intelligent for your specific organization but you need to deliver the promise made to the consumer.

When it comes to fulfilling those experiences and purchases, two critical factors are reshaping retail and consumer goods operations. First, the shift toward sustainable operations is accelerating the reinvention needed to achieve the quadruple bottom line: protecting people, planet, profit and purpose. Second, AI and open hybrid cloud technology are remaking processes that lower costs and increase resilience, improve the quality of omnichannel experiences and launch new business models to increase market share.