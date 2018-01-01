AI can build high performing operations that enable HR to deliver consumer grade employee experiences. Imagine a day when your employee has access to everything they need, on the timeline and channel of their choice – and with a human touch, if required.

IBM Consulting’s AI-first approach to modernizing HR functions enhances employee experience while reducing costs. Our proven approach offers an agile service delivery model that delivers on your HR commitments today, while boosting operational efficiency. With AI enabled HR functions that automate and elevate productivity, your team can focus on innovations that propel both your employees and business forward.

Our operate-and-transform framework covers different elements of HR , such as general tasks, benefits coordination, payroll handling, and employee support. Our deep industry and process expertise powered by an ecosystem of partnerships enable end-to-end transformation of HR workflows that deliver exceptional experiences and business outcomes.