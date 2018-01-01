AI can build high performing operations that enable HR to deliver consumer grade employee experiences. Imagine a day when your employee has access to everything they need, on the timeline and channel of their choice – and with a human touch, if required.
IBM Consulting’s AI-first approach to modernizing HR functions enhances employee experience while reducing costs. Our proven approach offers an agile service delivery model that delivers on your HR commitments today, while boosting operational efficiency. With AI enabled HR functions that automate and elevate productivity, your team can focus on innovations that propel both your employees and business forward.
Our operate-and-transform framework covers different elements of HR , such as general tasks, benefits coordination, payroll handling, and employee support. Our deep industry and process expertise powered by an ecosystem of partnerships enable end-to-end transformation of HR workflows that deliver exceptional experiences and business outcomes.
IBM named a leader in Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services
IBM is a major contender for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services in 2023
Explore how you can improve employee experience, advance your talent agenda, accelerate your HR digital agenda and decrease operational costs through modern HR operations and outsourcing function.
We partner with organizations to forecast future staffing needs based on historical data, current trends, and future business goals, helping HR professionals identify the number of employees required and what skill sets they need to achieve business goals. Provides operational talent insights needed to make smarter planning decisions through AI and analytics.
We design, build and can operate talent acquisition solutions (including RPO) which comprises of recruitment marketing, sourcing, screening through to onboarding—all designed to drive smarter applicant tracking, decision-making, attract higher-quality candidates and accelerate business results in keeping with employment laws.
We leverage AI and automation to build a modern, skilled workforce with a culture of continuous learning. Identify and maintain the skills and competencies your employees and business need by recording and managing relevant employee training and maintaining records to support talent development, maintain qualifications and meet the ever-increasing reporting requirements.
We design, build and can operate your employee’s life cycle, from onboarding to personal data changes, internal mobility, time tracking, promotions, leave and separations. Our agile operations and service delivery teams, integrated with our digital workers that include HR experts, ensure your employees’ data is maintained efficiently, effectively and securely.
We provide end-to-end global payroll and benefits global and local solutions, maximizing your investment in your Cloud HCMs as well as tapping into the market leading capabilities of our ecosystem partners. We can integrate with our contact center and employee data management, payroll services and streamlined HR processes to maximize your human resource functions, brining in ecosystem partners to enable workforce management solutions.
We use data and insights to drive continuous improvement and innovation to process, platform and delivery. Combining data from HR technologies and other internal and external data sources, allows us to not only provide HR support but turn data into actionable human capital insights. We provide a new lens on employee and candidate behavior with operational efficiency and compliance.
Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud and accelerate time to delivery and optimize your HR function to drive value and strategic growth.
Improve your employee experience and operational effectiveness to help transform human resources using SAP SuccessFactors.
Transform your HR by applying cloud and AI technologies to Workday solutions. Remove inefficiencies, reduce HR operating costs and build engaging experiences.
Generative AI will change how we work and what skills we need—and it’s happening faster than we expect. Learn how CEOs stay on top of these fast shifting changes.
Generative AI will increase employee expectations—and give you the tools to meet them.
Explore what these new challenges mean for CHROs in their roles as value drivers and change agents across the enterprise as we enter the age of the AI-augmented workforce.
Streamline HR processes with Watsonx Orchestrate and allow your HR team to focus on higher-level work while offloading tedious tasks.
Reimagine Human Resources with AI at the core—delivering business value, accelerating the digital agenda, unlocking workforce potential and creating agility.
Transform your talent acquisition and skills strategies and processes with the right balance of people, AI and data.
Drive transformation in HR to support new talent lifecycle workflows embedding AI-enabled services built on a platform and integrated with strong ISV partnerships.
Deliver exceptional employee experiences with data, AI and automation to improve employee, stakeholder, and client satisfaction, increase productivity, reduce costs and drive business value.
Accelerate your adoption of generative AI and reimagine your HR with an AI strategy briefing.
