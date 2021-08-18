Home Industries Telecommunications Telecommunications solutions

Reimagine connectivity and explore ways to help accelerate generative AI adoption

Future-proof telecom with generative AI

Telcos are at an inflection point. With increasing pressures to meet customer satisfaction expectations, reduce agent turnover, lower costs and increase revenues, communications service providers are exploring new telecom solutions—including traditional and generative AI.

While AI can no doubt help elevate customer experience and optimize network automation, it can also unlock new levels of productivity, power marketing capabilities, modernize applications and turbocharge business performance. In short, AI for telecommunications companies can be a catalyst for digital transformation and optimization.

Read on to understand how telecommunication systems can scale AI models in a responsible and trusted way, for both enterprise and small business.

In the news: GSMA and IBM collaborate to Accelerate AI adoption and skills for the telco sector

 
Put AI to work for customer service

Telecommunications industry solutions

AI for customer experience

Summarize and analyze past customer engagements, and offer personalized interactions to increase engagement and drive revenues

 AI for application modernization

Quickly modernize complex, integrated applications and deliver value from day one

 AI for HR, finance and procurement processes

Streamline everyday, time-consuming tasks so telecom service providers have more time to handle complex issues

 AI for marketing

Deliver hyper-personalized messaging to the right customers in the right channels at scale

 IBM Cloud Pak for network automation

Establish telecom network assurance and zero touch for end-to-end network operations

 AI governance

With MLOps and Trustworthy AI, automate data collection and model building, deployment and governance to drive trust across the AI lifecycle
Case studies Vodafone Idea

Joining forces in exploration of quantum-safe cryptography and quantum computing technology

 Becoming digital-first WINDTRE

Italy’s leading telecommunications company develops an “Intelligent Automation” solution to analyze, enrich and resolve claims

 Using intelligent automation Bouygues

French communications service provider achieves rapid innovation by scaling AI on AWS

 Scaling AI enterprise-wide Telefónica

Offering a Cloud Garden for enterprises with IBM Cloud Pak® and Red Hat® OpenShift® solutions

 Leveraging multicloud for business VMO2

Transforming B2B with AI and automation in the telecommunications industry

 Transforming with AI and automation Dubber Corporation

Turning customer experience conversations into usable data with AI

 Delivering AI-driven transcription

What's trending in telecommunications services

Telecom 2030 survey

Explore what the telecommunications landscape might look like in 2030, in this survey of more than 1,800 telecom executives in 23 countries

 Telecom for a 5G future

Learn how telecom operators must rethink their connectivity use to create business value with the advancement of 5G

 Revolutionizing telco network operations

In this blog, read about generative AI's potential applications for enhancing network operations

 Post-Quantum Cryptography whitepaper

Learn how to secure networks, devices and systems with Quantum-safe security technology initiatives

 GSMA and IBM collaboration

Read how the partnership will accelerate AI adoption and skills for the telecoms sector

 Elevating telecom customer service

Explore how communications service providers can use generative AI to reimagine customer experience

 Put AI to work for customer service

In this guide, find out why responsible AI is essential to transforming customer service in telecom

 The CEO's guide to generative AI

Learn why making the right investments in AI could deliver a strategic advantage that pays massive dividends
