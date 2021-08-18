Reimagine connectivity and explore ways to help accelerate generative AI adoption
Telcos are at an inflection point. With increasing pressures to meet customer satisfaction expectations, reduce agent turnover, lower costs and increase revenues, communications service providers are exploring new telecom solutions—including traditional and generative AI.
While AI can no doubt help elevate customer experience and optimize network automation, it can also unlock new levels of productivity, power marketing capabilities, modernize applications and turbocharge business performance. In short, AI for telecommunications companies can be a catalyst for digital transformation and optimization.
Read on to understand how telecommunication systems can scale AI models in a responsible and trusted way, for both enterprise and small business.
In the news: GSMA and IBM collaborate to Accelerate AI adoption and skills for the telco sector
Put AI to work for customer service
Summarize and analyze past customer engagements, and offer personalized interactions to increase engagement and drive revenues
Quickly modernize complex, integrated applications and deliver value from day one
Streamline everyday, time-consuming tasks so telecom service providers have more time to handle complex issues
Deliver hyper-personalized messaging to the right customers in the right channels at scale
Establish telecom network assurance and zero touch for end-to-end network operations
With MLOps and Trustworthy AI, automate data collection and model building, deployment and governance to drive trust across the AI lifecycle
Joining forces in exploration of quantum-safe cryptography and quantum computing technology
Italy’s leading telecommunications company develops an “Intelligent Automation” solution to analyze, enrich and resolve claims
French communications service provider achieves rapid innovation by scaling AI on AWS
Offering a Cloud Garden for enterprises with IBM Cloud Pak® and Red Hat® OpenShift® solutions
Transforming B2B with AI and automation in the telecommunications industry
Turning customer experience conversations into usable data with AI
Explore what the telecommunications landscape might look like in 2030, in this survey of more than 1,800 telecom executives in 23 countries
Learn how telecom operators must rethink their connectivity use to create business value with the advancement of 5G
In this blog, read about generative AI's potential applications for enhancing network operations
Learn how to secure networks, devices and systems with Quantum-safe security technology initiatives
Read how the partnership will accelerate AI adoption and skills for the telecoms sector
Explore how communications service providers can use generative AI to reimagine customer experience
In this guide, find out why responsible AI is essential to transforming customer service in telecom
Learn why making the right investments in AI could deliver a strategic advantage that pays massive dividends