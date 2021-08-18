Telcos are at an inflection point. With increasing pressures to meet customer satisfaction expectations, reduce agent turnover, lower costs and increase revenues, communications service providers are exploring new telecom solutions—including traditional and generative AI.

While AI can no doubt help elevate customer experience and optimize network automation, it can also unlock new levels of productivity, power marketing capabilities, modernize applications and turbocharge business performance. In short, AI for telecommunications companies can be a catalyst for digital transformation and optimization.

Read on to understand how telecommunication systems can scale AI models in a responsible and trusted way, for both enterprise and small business.

In the news: GSMA and IBM collaborate to Accelerate AI adoption and skills for the telco sector