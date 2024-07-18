As the retail industry witnesses a shift towards a more digital, on-demand consumer base, AI is becoming the secret weapon for retailers to better understand and cater to this evolving consumer behavior. With the rise of highly personalized online shopping, direct-to-consumer models, and delivery services, generative AI can help retailers further unlock a host of benefits that can improve customer care, talent transformation and the performance of their applications.

Generative AI excels at handling diverse data sources such as emails, images, videos, audio files and social media content. This unstructured data forms the backbone for creating models and the ongoing training of generative AI, so it can stay effective over time. Leveraging this unstructured data can extend to various aspects of retail operations, including enhancing customer service through chatbots and facilitating more effective email routing. In practice, this could mean guiding users to the appropriate resources, whether that’s connecting them with the right agent or directing them to user guides and FAQs.

Retailers recognize the need to build their strategies around AI, integrating it into many aspects of their operations. According to IBM’s latest CEO study, industry leaders are increasingly focusing on AI technologies to drive revenue growth, with 42% of retail CEOs surveyed banking on AI technologies like generative AI, deep learning, and machine learning to deliver results over the next three years. This data tracks closely with a recent IDC Europe study (link resides outside of ibm.com) that found 40% of worldwide retailers and brands are in the experimentation phase of generative AI, while 21% are already investing in generative AI implementations.

The impact of these investments will become evident in the coming years. A recent forecast by the research analyst firm IHL Group predicts that generative AI (link resides outside of ibm.com) will have a total financial impact of USD 9.2 trillion on retail businesses through 2029 (link resides outside of ibm.com). While generative AI currently makes up only 9% of the retail industry’s bottom line impact in 2023, IHL anticipates generative AI will grow to represent 78% of the total financial impact by 2029, reaching a total of USD 4.4 trillion in that year.