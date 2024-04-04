EDEKA worked with IBM® Client Engineering and IBM Expert Labs on a pilot to see if they could apply gen AI to improve support situations for the software systems the company used in its stores.

Together, the team used the combination of IBM Watson® Discovery and IBM watsonx.ai™ to create a knowledge base consisting of manual documents, technical documentations and other sources, which were ingested by the Watson Discovery service. Watson Discovery then returned several relevant passages for a user query, which served as an input for the large language model (LLM). The team then used the watsonx.ai platform to apply LLMs to generate relevant answers based on the corresponding input from Discovery as well as the user query. Furthermore, a custom application was built with the Vue Framework. The app included a search input, display of the results, as well a display of the relevant documents and text passages. Due to the use of the developed solution, the problem-solving time fell dramatically and the ROI of the solution is less than three months.