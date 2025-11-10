Techsplainers —  
Stay Ahead in AI and Tech with Techsplainers

Looking for a quick, smart way to stay ahead in AI and technology? Techsplainers by IBM delivers fresh insights every weekday—Monday through Friday—on trending topics like generative AI, agentic AI, cybersecurity, and data for AI, all explained clearly and simply. With hundreds of episodes to explore, you’ll always find something new to learn. Tune in for bite-sized knowledge that fits perfectly into your commute, workout, or coffee break.

Start learning: AI agents

Techsplainers kicks off with a focus on Agentic AI. Explore what it is, how it works, and how multi-agent collaboration is shaping the future—start with the recommended episodes below to dive in.

Week 1: AI Agents

  • Episode 1: What is agentic AI?
  • Episode 2: What are AI agents?
  • Episode 3: AI agents vs. AI assistants
  • Episode 4: Types of AI agents
  • Episode 5: What is agentic artchitecture?

Agentic AI

Episode 001 | Agentic AI |

What is agentic AI?

Voice: Alice Gomstyn

Learn more about agentic AI

