What is a qubit?

While quantum technologies do use binary code, the quantum data derived from a quantum system—such as a qubit—encodes data differently from traditional bits, with a few remarkable advantages. Researchers have established a variety of ways to either create qubits or use naturally occurring quantum systems as qubits. However, in nearly all instances, quantum computers require extreme refrigeration to isolate qubits and prevent interference.

Theoretically, any two-level quantum system can be used to make a qubit. A quantum system is described as two-level when certain system properties can be measured in binary positions, such as up or down. Multi-level quantum systems can be used to create qubits, as well, as long as two aspects of that system can be effectively isolated to produce a binary measurement. Just as traditional computers can use multiple types of bits—such as electrical current, electrical charge, or holes punched (or not punched) in a piece of paper for punch-card computing—quantum computers can use multiple types of bits. Certain bits are better suited to certain functions, and an advanced quantum computer will likely use a combination of bit types to achieve different operations.

Since each bit can represent either a 0 or a 1, by pairing two bits of information, we can create up to four unique binary combinations:

0 0 0 1 1 0 1 1

While each bit can be either a 0 or a 1, a single qubit can be either a 0, a 1, or a superposition. A quantum superposition can be described as both 0 and 1, or as all the possible states between 0 and 1 because it actually represents the probability of the qubit’s state.

On the quantum level, qubit probability is measured as a wave function. The probability amplitude of a qubit can be used to encode more than one bit of data and carry out extremely complex calculations when combined with other qubits.

When processing a complex problem, such as factoring a large prime number, traditional bits become bound up by holding large quantities of information. Quantum bits behave differently. Because qubits can hold a superposition, a quantum computer using qubits can calculate a much larger volume of data.



As a helpful analogy for understanding bits vs. qubits, imagine you are standing in the center of a complicated maze. To escape the maze, a traditional computer would have to “brute force” the problem, trying every possible combination of paths to find the exit. This kind of computer would use bits to explore new paths and remember which ones are dead ends.



Comparatively, a quantum computer might, figuratively speaking, at once derive a bird’s-eye view of the maze, testing multiple paths simultaneously and revealing the correct solution. However, qubits do not “test multiple paths” at once. Instead, quantum computers measure the probability amplitudes of qubits to determine an outcome. As these amplitudes function like waves, they also overlap and interfere with each other. When asynchronous waves overlap, it effectively eliminates possible solutions to complex problems and the realized coherent wave or waves present the solution.