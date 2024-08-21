Skip to main contentIBM 
Sign in to PlatformSign in

The most popular quantum software, now even more powerful

Read the Qiskit SDK v1.0 announcementWatch the video

Bringing useful quantum
computing
to the world

Our users access the largest quantum computing fleet in the world through Qiskit Runtime—our quantum computing service and programming model for utility.

Software

Qiskit is the toolkit for useful quantum computing

v1.2.0

Learn more

Qiskit toolkit background image

Hardware

Access high-performance IBM® quantum computers

100+ qubits

Learn more

Quantum systems high performance background

Start using our 100+ qubit QPUs

View pricing

Making the world
quantum safe

Quantum computers make most of the world’s existing encryption algorithms obsolete. IBM developed many of the foundational technologies that will secure the world in the quantum era, and now offers the tools and services needed to implement them.

IBM Quantum Safe™ secures your enterprise for the quantum future

Learn more

Start using 127-qubit systems for free

IBM Quantum Platform provides access to systems, documentation, and learning resources all in one place. Sign up today to get 10 free minutes of execution time per month on our utility-scale systems.

Get started
Preview of the IBM Quantum Platform on different devices

Our commitment to responsible quantum computing

We defined a set of principles to ensure the responsible development, deployment, and use of quantum computing technologies at IBM and beyond.

Learn more
Vector illustration of a diverse group of individuals working in front of the IBM Quantum System Two

Latest news

Cover image for blog post
Release news: Qiskit SDK v1.2 is here!

21 Aug 2024 • Qiskit Team

Qiskit
Cover image for blog post
Bringing quantum-safe security to IBM Quantum Platform, and the world

15 Aug 2024 • Christopher Codella, Michael Maximilien, Paula Austel, Paul Schweigert, Mariam John, Navaneeth Rameshan, Martin Schmatz, Joachim Schäfer, Robert Davis

Quantum Safe
Cover image for blog post
IBM Quantum Developer Conference 2024: Apply today

24 Jul 2024 • Daniella Garcia Almeida, Robert Davis

Community
Enablement
Cover image for blog post
Simulating the universe’s most extreme environments with utility-scale quantum computation

10 Jul 2024 • Roland C. Farrell, Marc Illa, Anthony N. Ciavarella, Martin J. Savage, Robert Davis

Error Correction & Mitigation
Research
Use Cases
Qiskit

Join the IBM Quantum Network

As the core of our global user community, the IBM Quantum Network supports businesses, universities, laboratories, and industry leaders on their journeys to advancing quantum utility. Members gain access to learning resources, experts, and events to accelerate research and foster collaboration.

Learn moreHear from the Network
Join the IBM Quantum Network