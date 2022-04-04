Advancements in quantum computing create countless positive opportunities for technological progress, but all progress inevitably brings brand new potential threats. Existing encryption algorithms such as RSA, which are being used to secure data and applications across industries, will become breakable in a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) environment.
Safeguarding your enterprise against PQC risks today is no longer a luxury, but a business imperative. However, this journey is highly complex and depends on the unique specifics of your organization. This is precisely where IBM Quantum Safe™ Transformation Services come in.
Our experts will guide you, step by step, throughout your business’s quantum safe migration while understanding your processes, prioritizing your needs and creating scalable solutions for every challenge.
IBM has been identified as Company of the Year in the 2024 Global Post-Quantum Cryptography by Frost & Sullivan
Learn more about Quantum Safe software solutions
Learn more about Quantum Safe research
IBM Consulting® Quantum Safe Transformation Services assist enterprises in building their own quantum-ready security with a three-phase program.
Develop a comprehensive awareness program to educate stakeholders, including senior leadership, IT managers and cybersecurity professionals, about the landscape and potential risks of quantum computing.
Identify and evaluate business assets that rely on cryptographic algorithms, including systems, applications, digital certificates and cryptographic keys. Conduct a posture analysis to understand each asset's business protection relevance and the required mitigation effort.
Create a detailed roadmap for quantum security initiatives, outlining the steps, timelines and resources needed for transitioning to quantum-resistant encryption methods.
Adapt existing policies and governance frameworks to incorporate quantum threats, including a risk management approach tailored for quantum computing risks.
Develop and experimentally test crypto-agile mitigation patterns that enable flexible adaptation to emerging cryptographic techniques as they emerge.
Integrate quantum-safe practices into CI/CD pipelines, establish quantum-safe development guardrails and ensure that new systems, including those involved in cloud migration, are built with quantum resilience from the outset.
Follow predefined and tested mitigation patterns such as patching or encapsulation to systematically update cryptographic protocols and ensure all systems transition smoothly to quantum-safe standards.
Use automation tools to execute the migration at scale, ensuring consistent and efficient updates to cryptographic protocols across the organization.
Ensure procurement policies reflect PQC requirements by mandating that all new systems and components are quantum safe by default. This will secure your entire supply chain end to end.
