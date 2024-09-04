What is quantum-safe cryptography?

Almost everything you do on a computer uses cryptography. That's why, most of the time, intruders can't read your emails, access your medical records, post from your social media account, remotely shut off your car or mess with your city's electrical grid.

Modern cryptography is so good that when a secure data or systems breach occurs, it is seldom because someone broke the encryption itself. Most breaches are due to human error—someone accidentally gives out a password or leaves a back door into a secure system. You can think of modern encryption methods, such as 2048-bit public keys, as the sturdiest vaults: close to impossible to breach unless someone leaves a key lying around outside.

But the era of quantum computing might change things. In the future, a bad actor with a quantum computer of sufficient power might unlock any 2048-bit vault and access the data that it protects.

We don't know exactly when quantum systems might be powerful enough to crack 2048-bit cryptography, but some experts have sketched out timelines based on what we know so far.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)'s Report on Post-Quantum Cryptography found that the first breaches might come as soon as 2030.1

"I have estimated a one in seven chances that some of the fundamental public-key cryptography tools upon which we rely today will be broken by 2026," wrote Dr. Michele Mosca, an expert from the University of Waterloo, "and a 50% chance by 2031."2

Quantum-safe cryptography rebuilds the cryptographic vault, making it safe against quantum and classical attacks.

It's worth noting that some people also refer to quantum-safe cryptography as post-quantum computing (PQC) or quantum-resistant computing. According to NIST, this type of IT security "aims to "develop cryptographic systems that are secure against both quantum and classical computers, and can interoperate with existing communications protocols and networks."3

Not to be confused with quantum cryptography, which relies on the natural laws of physics to produce secure crypto-systems, quantum-safe cryptographic algorithms use different types of cryptography to create quantum-proof security.

Check out our video “3 Steps to Become Quantum Safe with Crypto-agility,” and learn a simple, three-step framework for transitioning your organization to quantum-safe cryptography while also building crypto-agility.