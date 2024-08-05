What is symmetric encryption?

Encryption is the process of transforming readable plaintext into unreadable ciphertext to mask sensitive data from unauthorized users. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, organizations that use encryption can reduce the financial impact of a data breach by over USD 240,000.

Almost everything people do on their computers, phones and IoT devices relies on encryption to protect data and secure communications. It can protect data at rest, in transit and while being processed, making it critical to almost every organization’s cybersecurity posture.

Symmetric encryption, also known as symmetric key cryptography or secret-key encryption, is one of 2 main methods of encryption alongside asymmetric encryption. Symmetric encryption works by creating a single shared key to encrypt and decrypt sensitive data. The main advantage of symmetric encryption is that it’s generally simple and efficient in securing data.

However, symmetric encryption is often considered less secure than asymmetric encryption, largely because it relies on secure key exchange and meticulous key management. Anyone who intercepts or obtains the symmetric key can access the data.

For this reason, organizations and messaging apps increasingly rely on a hybrid encryption method that uses asymmetric encryption for secure key distribution and symmetric encryption for subsequent data exchanges.

Also, as advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing threaten to undo traditional encryption methods, many organizations are relying on integrated encryption solutions to protect sensitive data.