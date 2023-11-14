What is cryptography?

Quantum cryptography uses the principles of quantum mechanics to secure data in a way that is immune to many of the vulnerabilities of traditional cryptosystems. Unlike other types of encryption that rely on mathematic principles, quantum cryptography is based on physics to secure data in a way that is theoretically immune to hackers. Because it is impossible for a quantum state to be observed without it being changed, any attempts to covertly access quantum encoded data would be immediately identified.

Originally theorized in 1984, quantum encryption functions by using photon light particles sent across a fiberoptic cable to share a private key between the sender and receiver. This stream of photons travel in a single direction and each one represents a single bit of data, either 0 or 1. A polarized filter on the sender’s side changes the physical orientation of each photon to a specific position, and the receiver uses two available beam splitters to read the position of each photon. The sender and receiver compare the sent photon positions to the decoded positions, and the set that matches is the key.

Quantum cryptography provides many benefits over traditional cryptography because it does not rely on potentially solvable math equations to secure encrypted data. It also prevents eavesdropping since quantum data cannot be read without also being changed, and quantum cryptography can also integrate well with other types of encryption protocols. This type of cryptography enables users to digitally share a private encryption key that cannot be copied during transit. Once this key is shared, it can be used to encrypt and decrypt further messages in a way that has almost no risk of being compromised.

However, quantum cryptography also faces many challenges and limitations that have yet to be solved and currently prevent practical use of quantum cryptography. As quantum computing has yet to crossover from proofs of concept into practical application, quantum cryptography remains prone to error due to unintended changes in photon polarization.

Quantum cryptography also requires specific infrastructure. Fiber optic lines are necessary for transferring photons and have a limited range of typically about 248 to 310 miles, which computer science researchers are working to extend. Additionally, quantum cryptography systems are limited by the number of destinations where they can send data. Since these types of systems rely on the specific orientation of unique photons, they are incapable of sending a signal to more than one intended recipient at any time.