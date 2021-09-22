End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is a secure communication process that encrypts data before transferring it to another endpoint. Data stays encrypted in transit and is decrypted on the recipient’s device. Messaging apps, SMS and other communications services rely on E2EE to protect messages from unauthorized access.
End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is widely considered the most private and secure method for communicating over a network.
Similar to other encryption methods, E2EE transforms readable plaintext into unreadable ciphertext by using cryptography. This process helps to mask sensitive information from unauthorized users and ensures that only the intended recipients—with the correct decryption key—can access sensitive data.
However, E2EE differs from other encryption methods because it provides data security from start to finish. It encrypts data on the sender's device, keeps it encrypted during transmission and decrypts it only when it reaches the recipient's endpoint. This process ensures that service providers facilitating the communications, such as WhatsApp, can’t access the messages. Only the sender and the intended recipient can read them.
By comparison, encryption in transit secures data only while it moves between endpoints. For example, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption protocol encrypts data as it travels between a client and a server. However, it doesn't provide strong protection against access by intermediaries such as application servers or network providers.
Standard encryption in transit is often more efficient, but many individuals and organizations are wary of the risk of service providers accessing their sensitive data. Any exposure, even at the endpoint level, can seriously threaten data privacy and overall cybersecurity.
Many consider E2EE the gold standard for securing sensitive data in digital communications, especially as organizations devote more resources to effective data management and consumers become more concerned with data security. A recent study found that 81% of Americans are concerned about how companies use the data collected about them.1
The IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index provides essential research insights and recommendations to help you respond to attacks with greater speed and effectiveness.
End-to-end encryption is a relatively straightforward process that involves transforming readable data into an unreadable format, transmitting it securely and converting it back into its original form at the destination.
Specifically, E2EE generally includes these four steps:
E2EE begins by using an encryption algorithm to encrypt the sensitive data. This algorithm uses complex mathematical functions to scramble the data into an unreadable format, known as ciphertext. Only authorized users with a secret key, known as the decryption key, can read the messages.
E2EE can use an asymmetric encryption scheme, which uses two different keys to encrypt and decrypt data, or a symmetric encryption scheme, which uses a single shared key for encryption and decryption. Many E2EE implementations use a combination of the two (see “Symmetric versus asymmetric encryption”).
Encrypted data (ciphertext) travels over a communication channel such as the internet or other networks. The message remains unreadable to application servers, internet service providers (ISPs), hackers or other entities as it moves to its destination. Instead, it appears as random, unintelligible characters to anyone who might intercept it.
Upon reaching the recipient's device, ciphertext gets decrypted using the recipient's private key (in asymmetric encryption) or the shared key (in symmetric encryption). Only the recipient possesses the private key necessary to decrypt the data.
Decrypted data is verified to ensure its integrity and authenticity. This step might involve verifying the sender’s digital signature or other credentials to confirm that no one tampered with the data during transmission.
There are two types of encryption methods—symmetric encryption and asymmetric encryption—which use secret keys differently.
Symmetric encryption uses one shared key for both encryption and decryption, which boosts speed and efficiency but requires secure key management. Data is at risk if the key gets compromised.
By contrast, asymmetric encryption uses two cryptographic keys: a public key for encryption and a private key for decryption. This method eliminates the need for secure key exchange but often results in slower processing.
Organizations implementing E2EE often use a combination of symmetric and asymmetric encryption.
For instance, when two users initiate a conversation in WhatsApp, they generate a unique session key for that specific conversation. This session key enables symmetric encryption and decryption of messages exchanged during the conversation.
The session key is shared through an asymmetric encryption system. It is encrypted with the recipient’s public key and decrypted with their private key, meaning eavesdroppers cannot steal it in transit.
This combined method allows users to benefit from both the security of asymmetric encryption and the efficiency of symmetric encryption.
End-to-end encryption has several use cases that focus on protecting personal data and sensitive information.
Common use cases for E2EE include:
The most common use of E2EE is for secure communications on mobile and online messaging services. These messenger apps use E2EE to ensure that only the sender and receiver can read messages, not the service providers.
Apple's iMessage uses E2EE to protect messages sent between iPhones and other Apple devices, making it impossible for anyone, including Apple, to read the messages.
Android's situation is more varied. Android itself doesn't enforce E2EE for all messaging apps and instead leaves it to the discretion of individual app developers. However, many messaging apps on the Google Play Store offer E2EE.
For instance, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, employs E2EE for all messages and calls, ensuring that even the service provider cannot access the content of communications. Signal is known for its strong focus on privacy and security. It offers E2EE by default for all communications, including messages, calls and video chats.
Email systems can also use end-to-end encryption, which often requires Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) encryption configuration. PGP is a data encryption and decryption program that secures message content and authenticates senders to prevent tampering.
Some email services, such as Proton Mail, have built-in support for PGP, simplifying the process for users. Other services, such as Tuta, offer their own end-to-end encryption methods.
Several prominent password managers—such as 1Password, Bitwarden, Dashlane and LastPass—use E2EE to protect users' passwords.
Unlike messaging services, these providers do not have a second party. The user is the only person with an encryption key, and E2EE protects password data when syncing between devices.
Storage devices often provide E2EE at rest to ensure that data stored on the device remains encrypted and secure. Service providers can also offer E2EE in transit in a cloud storage setting to safeguard users' sensitive data from anyone, including the cloud service provider.
This dual approach ensures that data is protected when it is stored and when it is transmitted between devices or to the cloud.
Legal, business and personal files often contain critical and sensitive data that could present serious liabilities in the wrong hands.
E2EE helps ensure that unauthorized parties don’t access these files during transmission. Typical uses of E2EE in file sharing include peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing, encrypted cloud storage and specialized file transfer services.
End-to-end encryption offers numerous data security and privacy advantages, making it critical for securing digital communications, protecting sensitive information and ensuring the integrity of data transmission.
Some of the primary benefits of E2EE include:
E2EE is often the go-to solution when data security is a top concern. According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report, the global average data breach is USD 4.88 million—the highest total yet.
By encrypting data end-to-end, E2EE helps protect against hacking and data breaches. It ensures that only authorized parties have access to the content of communications and adds a robust layer of security, making it highly challenging for threat actors to compromise sensitive information.
E2EE helps ensure that only the communicating users can read the messages, which is critical for data privacy protection, especially in sensitive communications.
Consider some scenarios that rely on E2EE's high level of data privacy: financial transactions, personal messages, confidential business discussions, legal proceedings, medical records and financial details such as credit card and bank account information.
If any of this sensitive information landed in unauthorized hands, users and organizations could suffer severe consequences.
E2EE can help users preserve personal privacy and defend against unsolicited monitoring and government surveillance.
Its highly secure nature can help protect individual freedom and civil liberties, ensuring that service providers, governments and other third parties can’t access communications without consent. This intense level of data security protection can be critical in regions with strict governments and for individuals involved in activism or journalism, where confidential communications can be a matter of life or death.
Many data protection laws, such as GDPR, require some form of data encryption in their data privacy stipulations. Failure to comply with these standards can result in hefty fines or legal issues.
E2EE can help support ongoing compliance with these regulatory laws and standards by enhancing data security and facilitating privacy by design.
Because the encryption process scrambles content, any alteration to the encrypted message renders it unreadable or invalid upon decryption.
This process makes it easier to detect tampering and adds additional security and integrity to communications. It ensures that any unauthorized changes to sensitive data are immediately apparent and instills further confidence and trust in the reliability of digital communications.
E2EE can help promote trust among users by ensuring the privacy and integrity of their communications.
Generally, because users know their messages and data are secure from unauthorized access, they can feel confident conducting private conversations and sharing sensitive data, such as legal documents, bank account information or other classified or sensitive information.
Though it offers robust security, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) can also present some challenges due to inherent vulnerabilities around data privacy, security and accessibility for law enforcement.
Some of these specific challenges include:
Some governments and law enforcement agencies have voiced concern that end-to-end encryption is too secure. They believe that E2EE hinders law enforcement agencies from preventing and detecting criminal activities, such as terrorism, cybercrime and child exploitation. They argue that E2EE impedes criminal investigations because service providers cannot provide agents with access to the relevant content.
Without proper endpoint security, E2EE might not be effective. E2EE ensures that data remains encrypted during transmission and shielded from service providers, but it does not protect data if the endpoints themselves are compromised.
For instance, hackers can install malware on a user’s device to access the data once it has been decrypted. This vulnerability highlights the importance of endpoint security measures, such as antivirus software, firewalls and regular patching, which are crucial for maintaining the overall security of E2EE.
Man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks occur when hackers insert themselves between two endpoints to eavesdrop and intercept messages. Hackers can impersonate the intended recipient, swap decryption keys and forward the message to the actual recipient without being detected.
MITM attacks can compromise E2EE and lead to data breaches, identity theft and data exfiltration. Endpoint authentication protocols can help prevent MITM attacks by confirming the identity of all parties involved and ensuring the secure exchange of encryption keys.
Backdoors are hidden access points within software or hardware systems that bypass normal authentication and security measures. Companies can intentionally build backdoors into their encryptions, but hackers can also introduce them and use them to undermine key negotiation or bypass encryption.
With E2EE specifically, hackers might use backdoors to decrypt communications that are supposed to be secure on the endpoint and only accessible to the sender and receiver.
While E2EE safeguards data during transmission, it doesn't always protect metadata. This metadata can include sender and recipient information, timestamps and other contextual data that attackers can use for analysis and tracking. While the message contents are encrypted, metadata can still reveal insights such as patterns, contact frequency or connections between individuals, making it a potential security loophole in E2EE.
Centralize and simplify data security across your hybrid cloud environment.
Protect your most crucial data and workloads within the ever-changing threat landscape.
Comprehensive and critical protection for enterprise data, applications and AI.
Prepare for breaches by understanding how they happen and learning about the factors that increase or reduce your costs.
Fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) is an innovative technology that can help you achieve zero trust by unlocking the value of data on untrusted domains without needing to decrypt it.
A data leader’s guide to building a data-driven organization and driving business advantage.
Learn how the IBM Security Guardium family of products can help your organization meet the changing threat landscape with advanced analytics, real-time alerts, streamlined compliance, automated data discovery classification and posture management.
1 How Americans View Data Privacy. Pew Research Center. 18 October 2023. (Link resides outside ibm.com.)