End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is widely considered the most private and secure method for communicating over a network.

Similar to other encryption methods, E2EE transforms readable plaintext into unreadable ciphertext by using cryptography. This process helps to mask sensitive information from unauthorized users and ensures that only the intended recipients—with the correct decryption key—can access sensitive data.

However, E2EE differs from other encryption methods because it provides data security from start to finish. It encrypts data on the sender's device, keeps it encrypted during transmission and decrypts it only when it reaches the recipient's endpoint. This process ensures that service providers facilitating the communications, such as WhatsApp, can’t access the messages. Only the sender and the intended recipient can read them.

By comparison, encryption in transit secures data only while it moves between endpoints. For example, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption protocol encrypts data as it travels between a client and a server. However, it doesn't provide strong protection against access by intermediaries such as application servers or network providers.

Standard encryption in transit is often more efficient, but many individuals and organizations are wary of the risk of service providers accessing their sensitive data. Any exposure, even at the endpoint level, can seriously threaten data privacy and overall cybersecurity.

Many consider E2EE the gold standard for securing sensitive data in digital communications, especially as organizations devote more resources to effective data management and consumers become more concerned with data security. A recent study found that 81% of Americans are concerned about how companies use the data collected about them.1