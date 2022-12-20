What is patch management?

Because patch management is a complex lifecycle, organizations often look for ways to streamline patching. Some businesses outsource the process entirely to managed service providers (MSPs). Companies that handle patching in-house use patch management software to automate much of the process.

Most patch management software integrates with common OSs like Windows, Mac, and Linux. The software monitors assets for missing and available patches. If patches are available, patch management solutions can automatically apply them in real-time or on a set schedule. To save bandwidth, many solutions download patches to a central server and distribute them to network assets from there. Some patch management software can also automate testing, documentation, and system rollback if a patch malfunctions.

Patch management tools can be standalone software, but they're often provided as part of a larger cybersecurity solution. Many vulnerability management and attack surface management solutions offer patch management features like asset inventories and automated patch deployment. Many endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions can also automatically install patches. Some organizations use unified endpoint management (UEM) platforms to patch on-premises and remote devices.

With automated patch management, organizations no longer need to manually monitor, approve, and apply every patch. This can reduce the number of critical patches that go unapplied because users can't find a convenient time to install them.