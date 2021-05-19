Identifying, prioritizing and remediating the endless number of vulnerabilities – those with and without CVEs - within your IT infrastructure is an overwhelming yet essential task. Just one misconfiguration or default password can lead to a compromise of your entire network.
Discover your unknowns and reduce your attack surface with IBM Security® Randori Recon.
Prioritize the remediation of flaws with and without CVEs (misconfigurations, default passwords, weak permissions) with the use of attack correlation, intelligence sources and the integration with the CIS Benchmarks and U.S. Department of Defense System Agency’s Security Technical Implementation Guides.
A concurrent remediation model helps make the process manageable no matter the size of your team. The most critical vulnerabilities are sent to remediators and, once they are fixed, the next batch arrives.
Vulnerability management helps you comply with data protection mandates in regulations such as the GDPR, HIPAA and PCI DSS and avoid the significant impact of penalties and damage to your reputation.
Using your preferred scanning solution, X-Force Red provides deployment, support and premium scanning services. The team works with you to identify which applications and systems are the most important, then configures the scanning tools, profiles, schedules and reports to identify vulnerabilities at the desired depth, and help you to meet your security and regulatory requirements.
X-Force Red validates identified vulnerabilities that can be overlooked, such as input errors when data comes from untrusted sources, is purposefully or incorrectly entered — that can lead to attacks.
Scan results are loaded into the X-Force Red hacker-built automated ranking engine, which prioritizes findings based on weaponized exploits and key risk factors such as, asset value and exposure.
X-Force Red can facilitate the remediation process. If subject-matter expertise is needed, we help ensure the highest risk vulnerabilities are fixed or compensating countermeasures are applied.
X-Force Red can conduct out-of-schedule scanning, reporting, and scan profile updates, based on changes to environment, or new vulnerabilities released publicly.
X-Force Red hackers can present vulnerability management research and findings to your executive team, in their language. This helps generate executive-level support for prioritizing and patching critical vulnerabilities.
Find blogs, presentations, podcasts and more from the x-Force Red team.
Learn about current limitations with vulnerability prioritization and remediation, the most commonly targeted vulnerabilities, and the strategy behind X-Force Red VMS.
Just one vulnerability can expose your networks. Explore the concept of offensive security, which uses the same tools, techniques and mindset of attackers to outwit them.
See how X-Force Red Vulnerability Management contains custom features for mitigating vulnerabilities in cloud environments and containers.
Organizations often find it hard to identify, prioritize and quickly patch the highest-risk vulnerabilities. Learn how to effective companies handle it.
Hackers simulate attacks to test, measure and improve the response from your security team to a real-world situation.
Integrated security services to manage the full threat lifecycle.
Securely build, test, deploy and iterate applications everywhere with combined services from our application security team and X-Force Red.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.