What is malware?

Worms are self-replicating malicious programs that can spread between apps and devices without human interaction. (Compare to a virus, which can only spread if a user runs a compromised program.) While some worms do nothing more than spread, many have more severe consequences. For example, the WannaCry ransomware, which caused an estimated USD 4 billion in damages, was a worm that maximized its impact by automatically spreading between connected devices.

Trojan horses disguise themselves as useful programs or hide within legitimate software to trick users into installing them. A remote access Trojan or "RAT" creates a secret backdoor on the infected device. Another type of Trojan called a "dropper," installs additional malware once it has a foothold. Ryuk, one of the most devastating recent ransomware strains, used the Emotet Trojan to infect devices.



Rootkits are malware packages that allow hackers to gain privileged, administrator-level access to a computer's operating system or other assets. Hackers can then use these elevated permissions to do virtually anything they want, like adding and removing users or reconfiguring apps. Hackers often use rootkits to hide malicious processes or disable security software that might catch them.



Scareware frightens users into downloading malware or passing sensitive information to a fraudster. Scareware often appears as a sudden pop-up with an urgent message, usually warning the user that they've broken the law or their device has a virus. The pop-up directs the user to pay a "fine" or download fake security software that turns out to be actual malware.



Spyware hides on an infected computer, secretly gathering sensitive information and transmitting it back to an attacker. One common type of spyware, called a keylogger, records all of a user's keystrokes, allowing hackers to harvest usernames, passwords, bank account and credit card numbers, Social Security numbers and other sensitive data.



Adware spams a device with unwanted pop-up ads. Adware is often included with free software, unbeknownst to the user. When the user installs the program, they unwittingly install the adware, too. Most adware is little more than an annoyance. However, some adware harvest personal data, redirect web browsers to malicious websites or even download more malware onto the user's device if they click one of the pop-ups.

