What is privileged access management (PAM)?

Privileged accounts pose heightened security risks. Their elevated permissions are ripe for abuse, and many organizations struggle to track privileged activity across on-premises and cloud systems. PAM helps organizations gain more control over privileged accounts to stop hackers while connecting users with the permissions they need.

Identity-based attacks, in which hackers take over user accounts and abuse their valid privileges, are on the rise. IBM’s X-Force reports that these attacks increased by 71% last year. They now account for 30% of security breaches. These attacks often target privileged accounts, either directly or through lateral movement.

Bad actors—insider threats or external attackers—who get their hands on privileged accounts can do serious damage. They can use the elevated permissions to spread malware and access critical resources without restriction, all while tricking security solutions into thinking they are legitimate users with valid accounts.

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, breaches where hackers use stolen credentials are among the costliest at USD 4.62 million on average. Insider threats who abuse their valid privileges can cause even more damage, with those breaches costing USD 4.90 million on average.

Moreover, digital transformation and the growth of artificial intelligence have increased the number of privileged users in the average network. Every new cloud service, AI application, workstation and Internet of Things (IoT) device brings new privileged accounts. These accounts include both the admin accounts human users need to manage these assets and the accounts these assets use to interact with network infrastructure.

Complicating matters further, people often share privileged accounts. For example, instead of assigning each system admin their own account, many IT teams set up one admin account per system and share the credentials with the users who need them.

As a result, it’s hard for organizations to track privileged accounts while malicious actors are focusing their attention on those very accounts.

PAM technologies and strategies help organizations gain more visibility into and control over privileged accounts and activities without disrupting legitimate user workflows. The Center for Internet Security lists core PAM activities among its “critical” security controls.1

Tools such as credential vaults and just-in-time privilege elevation can facilitate secure access for users who need it while keeping hackers and unauthorized insiders out. Privileged session monitoring tools allow organizations to track everything that every user does with their privileges across the network, enabling IT and security teams to detect suspicious activity.