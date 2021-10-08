What is GRC?

A successful GRC strategy requires smooth coordination of people, planning, processes and technology. The efforts should be ongoing: risks and regulations are continually changing and organizations need to keep up and stay ahead. The steps to success include the following:

Establish clear goals and build a GRC framework: Determining your greatest risks and challenges will determine the structure of your framework. Does the organization need to focus on government regulations or data privacy and security? A complete framework should help an organization make informed business decisions, minimize risks and help ensure sustainability.

Identify current operational shortfalls: Organizations should take a closer look at all problems that have not been fully addressed, such as third parties who have had serious security problems or failure of the organization to keep up with required regulatory reporting. Business operations processes and technology can always be improved and falling behind creates greater risk.

Get buy-in at the top: If senior management is not truly committed, it will be difficult to build momentum around implementation. Managers need to lead a risk-aware corporate culture. The point is to guide the organization to prevent GRC problems, rather than having to reactively address them after they appear.

Get buy-in across the organization: The entire organization must understand the importance of GRC. If employees feel that GRC is someone else’s job, problems can slip through, no matter how comprehensive the framework is.

Set clear roles and responsibilities: Everyone needs to know where they fit into the cross-functional collaboration. The board of directors and chief executive officer (CEO) are responsible for oversight and approving the GRC framework. The chief risk officer (CRO) provides the daily management oversight. The chief compliance officer (CCO), chief information officer (CIO), chief technology officer (CTO) and chief financial officer (CFO) all play a role, along with the legal department, internal audit, finance, IT and LOB managers. Individual tasks and responsibilities should be clear and everyone should know how to report their GRC concerns.

Use GRC software: Using word processors and spreadsheets alone could condemn an organization to manual tracking. This process can’t ask the right questions or record results in a way that rolls up into clear and complete reports which are needed for legal compliance and the surfacing of deeper insights.

GRC framework testing: Begin with a department or two to be sure that the GRC process and interface are clear, and that all significant issues are being addressed. Correcting any issues when they are smaller will save time and potentially embarrassment, rather than rolling out an organization-wide program on day one.