What is compliance monitoring?

Compliance monitoring is often considered an important part of an organization’s compliance management system and overall cybersecurity posture. This is because failure to comply with compliance requirements can result in severe consequences, including fines, business disruptions and even an increased risk of data breaches.

Most regulators in the US and UK also now require some form of compliance monitoring. For example, the UK Financial Conduct Authority insists on having a compliance monitoring plan before approving a company in the financial market.

As of today, there are no set standards for compliance monitoring, making each organization responsible for instituting its own compliance monitoring program. Some organizations perform internal monitoring, which means they are responsible for monitoring compliance risks by using their own internal policies and tools, while others outsource the process to third-party providers.

Many find that these managed security solutions and platforms, which use dashboards, compliance software and a high degree of automation, can help streamline the compliance management process and offer more oversight, alongside faster remediation.