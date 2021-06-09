What is document management?
Business automation
9 June 2021
What is document management?

Document management is a system or process used to capture, track and store electronic documents such as PDFs, word processing files and digital images of paper-based content.

Document management can save you time and money. It provides document security, access control, centralized storage, audit trails and streamlined search and retrieval.

What is document management important?

Paper storage may require significant physical space. A document management platform can integrate disparate documents for greater control, access and process efficiency. It offers advantages in terms of information retrieval, security, governance and lower cost of operations. What’s more, proper records management is becoming a legal imperative.

3D design of balls rolling on a track
The latest AI News + Insights   Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 
Subscribe today
Better customer service
Reduce costs and improve relationships

See how Turkcell Global Bilgi has put document capture to work. By using a solution that can read handwriting and forms and numbers, they’ve reduced operational costs and increased customer satisfaction.

Mixture of Experts | Podcast
Decoding AI: Weekly News Roundup

Join our world-class panel of engineers, researchers, product leaders and more as they cut through the AI noise to bring you the latest in AI news and insights.
Watch the episodes
Document management essentials
Less paper, more functionality

Document management has grown from digitized paper to include security, auditing and more.
More storage capacity

The storage capacity of a server is greater than a physical filing cabinet or warehouse.
Common attributes

Systems vary in scope but share attributes such as indexing, version control and more.
Common document management challenges
Templates for new document types

AI-enabled capture services remove the need for templates.
Additional funds to deploy servers

Cloud-based processing reduces deployment and management costs.
Sensitive data management

Tools can flag protected data to be redacted or redirected.
Lack of analytics

Many solutions offer valuable data extraction strategies.
Unlocking automation power with process mining and RPA

Learn how process mining and RPA can unlock millions of dollars of untapped value in your organization.
Related solutions Business automation solutions

Rethink your business with AI and IBM automation, making IT systems more proactive, processes more efficient and people more productive.

 Explore automation solutions Automation consulting services

IBM ensures business transformation for enterprise clients with its extreme automation consulting services.

 Business automation services IBM Cloud Pak For Business Automation

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation is a modular set of integrated software components for operations management and automation.

 Business Automation
Take the next step

Discover business process automation solutions that deliver intelligent automations quickly with low-code tooling.

 Explore automation solutions Read IBM automation case study