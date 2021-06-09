What is document management?

Document management is a system or process used to capture, track and store electronic documents such as PDFs, word processing files and digital images of paper-based content.
Document management can save you time and money. It provides document security, access control, centralized storage, audit trails and streamlined search and retrieval.
Paper storage may require significant physical space. A document management platform can integrate disparate documents for greater control, access and process efficiency. It offers advantages in terms of information retrieval, security, governance and lower cost of operations. What’s more, proper records management is becoming a legal imperative.
See how Turkcell Global Bilgi has put document capture to work. By using a solution that can read handwriting and forms and numbers, they’ve reduced operational costs and increased customer satisfaction.
Document management has grown from digitized paper to include security, auditing and more.
The storage capacity of a server is greater than a physical filing cabinet or warehouse.
Systems vary in scope but share attributes such as indexing, version control and more.
AI-enabled capture services remove the need for templates.
Cloud-based processing reduces deployment and management costs.
Tools can flag protected data to be redacted or redirected.
Many solutions offer valuable data extraction strategies.
Rethink your business with AI and IBM automation, making IT systems more proactive, processes more efficient and people more productive.
IBM ensures business transformation for enterprise clients with its extreme automation consulting services.
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation is a modular set of integrated software components for operations management and automation.