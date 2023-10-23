AI Academy

Author Arthur C. Clarke famously said that “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” But AI is not magic. It’s math and science, and it’s going to touch every aspect of our lives. Important questions remain, however. How did we get here, how does generative AI work, and what are some of the ways that generative will transform business?

Let’s examine the history of AI, and explore what the future holds for enterprises considering AI adoption.