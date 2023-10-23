Author Arthur C. Clarke famously said that “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” But AI is not magic. It’s math and science, and it’s going to touch every aspect of our lives. Important questions remain, however. How did we get here, how does generative AI work, and what are some of the ways that generative will transform business?
Let’s examine the history of AI, and explore what the future holds for enterprises considering AI adoption.
AI Academy home
Meet the faculty
Hear the different approaches to applying generative AI—and how an AI platform targeted for your use cases can jumpstart business value.
Generative AI is a defining moment. In the next industrial revolution, making the right investments in this emerging tech can create a multiplier effect for businesses.
Get past barriers and leap forward with courage and conviction in the generative AI era.
We hope you're enjoying the AI Academy experience. You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think newsletter.