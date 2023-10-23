AI Academy
The rise of generative AI for business

Author Arthur C. Clarke famously said that “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” But AI is not magic. It’s math and science, and it’s going to touch every aspect of our lives. Important questions remain, however. How did we get here, how does generative AI work, and what are some of the ways that generative will transform business?

Let’s examine the history of AI, and explore what the future holds for enterprises considering AI adoption.

What you’ll learn
  • The history of artificial intelligence (AI)
  • Generative AI and why it's important to business
  • How to put AI to work  
AI is going to touch every aspect of our lives. It will change the world. But how it will change the world is up to us—to all of us. Darío Gil Senior Vice President and Director of Research IBM
Related resources
Become a value creator with generative AI

Hear the different approaches to applying generative AI—and how an AI platform targeted for your use cases can jumpstart business value.
CEO’s Guide to Generative AI

Generative AI is a defining moment. In the next industrial revolution, making the right investments in this emerging tech can create a multiplier effect for businesses.

6 hard truths CEOs must face

Get past barriers and leap forward with courage and conviction in the generative AI era.  

