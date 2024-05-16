Automate the records management lifecycle process, helping to ensure best practices and reduce user-related errors.
Enable prescriptive lifecycle records management while leaving content in original IBM and third-party repositories. This reduces the risk of unauthorized changes to native content.
Access all software and management services through a monthly subscription. This includes the same capabilities as the on-prem solution, while reducing the need for skilled staff.
Enterprise Records features IBM ZeroClick technology, which automates the enforcement of records management policies at the technology layer.
Enterprise Records provides prescriptive lifecycle records management without moving content. This reduces the risk of unauthorized changes.
Enterprise Records automates records management tasks to help you enforce compliance, reduce cycle time and minimize errors.
Enterprise Records captures records from users and department systems, and helps ensure they are accurately declared, classified and authenticated.
Enterprise Records reduces the manual steps needed to review vital factors, initiate retention, manage disposition review and approvals, and create file plan folders.
Enterprise Records can be deployed on cloud, allowing superior scalability, security, stability and mobility across a variety of use cases.
Perform data and content archiving with collection, management and governance.
Get the low-code tools and capabilities to create business apps on any cloud.
Read about the records management concept as well as IBM Enterprise Records features and capabilities.
See what’s new with IBM Enterprise Records 5.2.1 release notes.
Find answers quickly in the IBM Enterprise Records product documentation.