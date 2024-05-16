Home Business automation Content Manager IBM Content Manager
Enhance digital business with this full-featured multi-platform enterprise content management solution
Introducing IBM Content Manager V8.7

IBM plans to end support for IBM Content Manager 8.6 by Sept. 30, 2023. For details and assistance, contact your IBM representative.

See the new V8.7 features

Details on V8.6 end of support
Redefine enterprise content management

IBM Content Manager is a robust, flexible, full-featured enterprise content management solution. The solution enables you to manage the growing volume of enterprise content that is required to run your critical business and support decisions. It offers a centralized, secure and scalable foundation to address full content management and workflow requirements for all content types.
Benefits Delivers data on the spot

Includes IBM Content Navigator at no extra cost for web and mobile access to information anytime, anywhere.

 Improves document versioning

Simplifies document versioning with easy check-in check-out. Provides fast and relevant results.

 Improves ECM workflow

Helps simplify business processes and improve efficiency. Integrates with IBM Case Manager to enable rich case solutions.

 Uses HTML5 and annotations

Enables viewing of hundreds of different file types without requiring any custom viewers.

 Includes advanced search

Improves your ability to search for content across the enterprise. Access multiple repositories and data types.

 Enhances collaboration

Enables collaborative document management, empowering teams to share and collaborate.
Key IBM® Content Manager features Scalable enterprise edition

Use IBM Content Manager Enterprise Edition to accelerate business processes and build an agile ECM framework engineered for enterprise scale.

 ECM support for IBM z/OS®

IBM Content Manager for z/OS is designed especially for high-volume, high-performance enterprise application requirements.

 Modern ECM capabilities

Collaborate in the cloud, manage records, mitigate risk, capture documents and improve employee productivity with social media capabilities.

 Sensitive data protection

Redact sensitive information to secure your documents permanently.

 ECM security capabilities

Provide a secure ECM solution featuring centrally managed user authentication and flexible access control to manage authorization of operations.

 Policy-based storage

Migrate content to less-expensive storage after a certain time period or migrate content when available storage falls below certain thresholds.

 App integration

Build an event notification framework that triggers action in other enterprise applications in a response to events in IBM Content Manager.

 Content lifecycle management

Configure retention policies to control document lifecycle. Automatically or manually purge documents past their expiration date.
Versions Which option is right for you? Content Manager Enterprise Edition

Empower your enterprise to manage information with optimum flexibility and accelerate business processes.

 Content Manager for z/OS

Manage all content for z/OS systems, including images, documents and rich media.
