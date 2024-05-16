IBM plans to end support for IBM Content Manager 8.6 by Sept. 30, 2023. For details and assistance, contact your IBM representative.
See the new V8.7 features
Details on V8.6 end of support
IBM Content Manager is a robust, flexible, full-featured enterprise content management solution. The solution enables you to manage the growing volume of enterprise content that is required to run your critical business and support decisions. It offers a centralized, secure and scalable foundation to address full content management and workflow requirements for all content types.
Includes IBM Content Navigator at no extra cost for web and mobile access to information anytime, anywhere.
Simplifies document versioning with easy check-in check-out. Provides fast and relevant results.
Helps simplify business processes and improve efficiency. Integrates with IBM Case Manager to enable rich case solutions.
Enables viewing of hundreds of different file types without requiring any custom viewers.
Improves your ability to search for content across the enterprise. Access multiple repositories and data types.
Enables collaborative document management, empowering teams to share and collaborate.
Use IBM Content Manager Enterprise Edition to accelerate business processes and build an agile ECM framework engineered for enterprise scale.
IBM Content Manager for z/OS is designed especially for high-volume, high-performance enterprise application requirements.
Collaborate in the cloud, manage records, mitigate risk, capture documents and improve employee productivity with social media capabilities.
Redact sensitive information to secure your documents permanently.
Provide a secure ECM solution featuring centrally managed user authentication and flexible access control to manage authorization of operations.
Migrate content to less-expensive storage after a certain time period or migrate content when available storage falls below certain thresholds.
Build an event notification framework that triggers action in other enterprise applications in a response to events in IBM Content Manager.
Configure retention policies to control document lifecycle. Automatically or manually purge documents past their expiration date.