Content services collect, govern, manage and enrich enterprise content so it can be deployed efficiently across any cloud and within any application.
Apply industry-leading automated governance and advanced record management capabilities, including record retention and disposition, legal holds and more to help ensure compliance, even in the face of ever-evolving data privacy standards. All capabilities are auditable to comply with industry standards and government audits.
The universal viewer includes advanced options such as redaction, annotation and document manipulation. Role-based redactions ensure only authorized parties view sensitive information. Annotations let users markup content for others to see or for future reference. Additional document manipulations don’t require users to download content, including editing, splitting content into multiple documents and merging multiple documents into one and rotating pages.
Get the most out of your content while maintaining security and compliance with intelligent document classification and data extraction from unstructured content. Granular security ensures proper access from any device. Consistently manage content from all repositories and file shares with proven federated capabilities. Manage content at scale with the proven ability to scale to billions of documents.
Everything you need to seamlessly manage and collaborate on content
Scale to billions of documents with mission-critical workloads and ensure functionality by using scalability test scenarios.
With optimized cloud-native management and deployment, you can deploy content applications faster on any cloud.
Create a document-processing flow with a visual, click-through approach to building applications.
Send and collaborate on documents, folders and team spaces with outside parties while upholding security policies.
Automatically redact documents based on the requester’s role, streamlining security while ensuring compliance.
Low-code tools and GraphQL APIs let non-programmers rapidly prototype and build applications that embed content services.
Accurately classify, extract and get insight from critical data with AI, sending high-quality data to downstream apps.
Manage and find content wherever it is with federation services that present multiple repositories as a single unified one.
A highly customizable UI serves the individual needs of various departments, with desktop customization also available.
Security based on object and folder levels, relationships and even content attributes help ensure proper access.
From archiving to retention and disposition, apply governance policies automatically, manually or make them event-driven.
APIs include WebServices, Java, .NET, JavaScript and CMIS. Also use event notifications to connect content with popular apps.
Manage full content lifecycles by defining document types and metadata, configuring auditing and reporting, and more.
Move content between any storage device without disrupting its management and seamlessly run content services on any cloud.
In addition to the desktop and browser applications, easily browse, search, view and collaborate on content on mobile.
Archive content from SAP, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Exchange, Lotus Notes and file systems to ensure long-term management.
Manage video content lifecycles alongside other assets and use IBM Enterprise Video Streaming for on-demand playback.
Upload, index, edit, collaborate and govern essential sales or service content assets like price quotes, client emails, contracts, case files and more without switching between applications.
Create new documents or open existing documents in Microsoft Office, Outlook, Teams and SharePoint to collaborate seamlessly in real time with others.
Archive SAP data and link transactions with supporting documents all while helping to ensure proper governance and compliance.