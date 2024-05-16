Home Business automation ECM System Monitor IBM ECM System Monitor
A proactive health monitoring solution to manage your BA applications on premises or on any cloud
What is IBM ECM System Monitor? IBM® Enterprise Content Management System Monitor helps manage your business automation (BA) ecosystems by giving BA administrators and IT operations full insight into BA health 24 hours a day, every day of the week. The proactive application health monitoring helps protect the productivity of users and optimize your customer experience. The integration with IBM Instana® provides BA specific events and metrics to the observability engine, adding BA to the bigger picture.
Benefits Higher productivity

Get the service quality that workers need to ensure customer satisfaction across lines of business.

 Lower costs

Automate routine activities in system administration 24/7 to make IT operations more cost-effective.

 Support IT service management

Provide meaningful event information to central ITSM processes and tools like IBM Instana and IBM Watson® AIOps.

 Work across environments

Monitor your BA solutions no matter where they run: on premises or in any cloud environment.
Key features of ECM System Monitor Proactive health monitoring

Manage BA components, their underlying infrastructure and their overall interoperability to guarantee the availability of the business services to the end user.

 Single point of control

Tailor management consoles to your specific needs. The dashboard provides an overview of monitored systems in one single point of control.

 Integration with ITSM

Event forwarding to IT service management tools enables IT operations to monitor BA systems 24/7 using their standard management console.

 Knowledge base

Get information about possible error cause and corrective actions for thousands of log file entries and monitoring alerts.

 Automation tasks

Simplify repetitive tasks, such as restarting of components or collecting troubleshooting information.

 Reporting

Create reports for service level and compliance reporting. Trending provides insight into the evolution of the platform.

Product images

Event console The event console provides detailed information about the health of your BA platform in a single pane of glass.
Livecharts Livecharts help you interpret events in context, showing correlations and anomalies in your performance metrics.
Heatmap A heatmap provides a quick overview of your BA components, making it easy to identify potential issues.
