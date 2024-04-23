Home Business automation FileNet Content Manager IBM FileNet Content Manager
A cloud-native content services solution to manage, share and collaborate on content to save employees’ time and improve customer experiences
What is IBM® FileNet® Content Manager?

IBM FileNet Content Manager is a flexible, full-featured content management solution that provides the foundation for IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. It uses AI to deliver deep insights from your unstructured content. Use it to create innovative business applications on any cloud and more effectively manage all your content, from any source.

 
Migrating your ECM system to the cloud can be a painless process with these 10 tried-and-true tips.
Benefits How IBM FileNet Content Manager benefits you Simplify and accelerate solution development

Content managers and business users can engage low-code tools and modern GraphQL APIs to create secure, content-centric applications that can handle large volumes of documents to deliver results.

 Save time and create visibility

Quickly search for content across the enterprise, including information captured from paper documents. Securely share content with external users from any device and within existing applications.

 Improve productivity

Activate content by using deep learning AI to extract insights and data from unstructured content. Maximize productivity by eliminating manual document classification and error-prone metadata entry.

 Improve your customers’ experience

Reduce turnaround times by streamlining content management processes and delivering critical content where it is needed most. Accelerate customer support inquires, payments, approvals and more.

Product images

Edit in Microsoft Word Collaborate seamlessly and in real time using Microsoft Office for the web.
External file share Securely share with external users.
Annotate and redact Create annotations and apply redactions to content with an advanced viewer.
IBM FileNet Content Manager features Enterprise document management and governance

Leverage the proven federated content services capabilities of FileNet Content Manager to more securely, consistently and intelligently manage content from all repositories and file shares.

 Cloud-native management and deployment

FileNet Content Manager has been fully redesigned, rebuilt and optimized for cloud-native deployment. It now helps clients deploy content applications faster on any cloud.

 Securely share

Send and collaborate on individual documents, folders and team spaces with outside parties while ensuring all security policies are upheld.

 Salesforce integration

Upload, index, edit, collaborate and govern essential sales or service content assets like price quotes, client emails, contracts, case files and more without switching between applications.

 Role-based redaction

Automatically redact documents based on the role of the requester to block out information according to the user’s specifications. Gain streamlined security and reduced storage and management costs.

 MS Office for the web integration

Create new documents or open existing documents to collaborate seamlessly in real-time with other users.

 Low-code developer tools and GraphQL APIs

Low-code developer tools enable a broader set of users, such as business analysts and non-programmers, to rapidly prototype and build applications that embed FileNet services.

 AI-driven insights

AI accurately classifies and extracts critical data to reduce error-prone data entry to gain insights into unstructured data and send high quality data to downstream applications.

 Easily search for content

Easily find content with full-text and property search templates in addition to searching across repositories.
Client stories

See how other organizations are using this product to deliver better business outcomes

 ANAS S.p.A.

Learn how ANAS embraced an electronic content management system, based on IBM FileNet Content Manager and IBM Content Navigator solutions.

 AKSigorta

Learn how AKSigorta improved its content management system (CMS) by using the IBM FileNet platform to deliver more innovative services to its customers faster.

 Central Nacional Unimed

Learn how Central Nacional Unimed streamlined medical billing with electronic content workflows.
Get more capabilities Get IBM FileNet Content Manager as part of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation to extend your investment and scale with confidence Integrated
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation includes AI-powered capabilities, a common UI and low-code tools.
Discover IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation Complete
Get task automation, workflow orchestration, decisions management, content services and more.
Modern
It’s a modular and easy-to-consume pricing approach, so you only pay for what you need.
Related products

Explore tools that complement and enhance IBM FileNet Content Manager

 IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation

Faster processes and shorter client wait times – that’s the brilliance of AI-powered automation.

 IBM Datacap

Streamline the capture, recognition and classification of business documents.
Featured Resources Automation Learning Hub

Visit this source for the latest product information, guides, demos and more to help you automate all types of work.

 IBM Business Automation user community

Check out the latest blogs, discussions and technical content, and join the Workflow user group to deepen your skills and understanding.

