IBM FileNet Content Manager is a flexible, full-featured content management solution that provides the foundation for IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. It uses AI to deliver deep insights from your unstructured content. Use it to create innovative business applications on any cloud and more effectively manage all your content, from any source.
Content managers and business users can engage low-code tools and modern GraphQL APIs to create secure, content-centric applications that can handle large volumes of documents to deliver results.
Quickly search for content across the enterprise, including information captured from paper documents. Securely share content with external users from any device and within existing applications.
Activate content by using deep learning AI to extract insights and data from unstructured content. Maximize productivity by eliminating manual document classification and error-prone metadata entry.
Reduce turnaround times by streamlining content management processes and delivering critical content where it is needed most. Accelerate customer support inquires, payments, approvals and more.
Leverage the proven federated content services capabilities of FileNet Content Manager to more securely, consistently and intelligently manage content from all repositories and file shares.
FileNet Content Manager has been fully redesigned, rebuilt and optimized for cloud-native deployment. It now helps clients deploy content applications faster on any cloud.
Send and collaborate on individual documents, folders and team spaces with outside parties while ensuring all security policies are upheld.
Upload, index, edit, collaborate and govern essential sales or service content assets like price quotes, client emails, contracts, case files and more without switching between applications.
Automatically redact documents based on the role of the requester to block out information according to the user’s specifications. Gain streamlined security and reduced storage and management costs.
Create new documents or open existing documents to collaborate seamlessly in real-time with other users.
Low-code developer tools enable a broader set of users, such as business analysts and non-programmers, to rapidly prototype and build applications that embed FileNet services.
AI accurately classifies and extracts critical data to reduce error-prone data entry to gain insights into unstructured data and send high quality data to downstream applications.
Easily find content with full-text and property search templates in addition to searching across repositories.
See how other organizations are using this product to deliver better business outcomes
Learn how ANAS embraced an electronic content management system, based on IBM FileNet Content Manager and IBM Content Navigator solutions.
Learn how AKSigorta improved its content management system (CMS) by using the IBM FileNet platform to deliver more innovative services to its customers faster.
Learn how Central Nacional Unimed streamlined medical billing with electronic content workflows.
