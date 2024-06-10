At IBM, the Security and Compliance Enablement team within the Chief Information Officer (CIO) organization delivers enterprise governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions. As part of the work and support offered, the team manages applications used by the following business units: Corporate Assurance and Advisory Services (CA&AS): This unit supports audit functions that include internal audits, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), application systems control and auditability (ASCA) certifications, advisory reviews and third-party reviews of suppliers, Business Partners, security and privacy. It’s also responsible for reporting findings to the audit committee in IBM’s board of directors.





Finance Business Controls: This unit supports the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act compliance program, process definitions, controls and testing program, quarterly certification of management and manager assessment of controls. All the aforementioned is in support of IBM earnings announcements and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. Both units had custom developed solutions that were running on a generic platform that was nearing end-of-life status. As part of the CIO organization’s standard application lifecycle management and requirements gathering process, the Security and Compliance Enablement team not only evaluated new platforms and technologies but also considered changes in the business and GRC industry. This led the team to reimagine GRC processes and explore new opportunities. These include employing a GRC-specific platform, democratizing the data for integration with other tools and greater business use, leveraging automation to increase user productivity and the ability to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) that would support IBM’s AI-first strategy and deliver a solution for tomorrow’s GRC workforce.