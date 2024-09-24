Virtual agents, or chatbots, have been part of our lives for a long time, and with generative AI they are becoming faster and more accurate than we ever imagined. But can virtual agents ever be as helpful as humans, and can they resolve all inquiries? What if you just need a human empathetic enough to remove a late fee?

Listen to hear host Albert Lawrence discuss the evolution of AI agents with Susan Emerson, Vice President of Product, AI and Data at Salesforce and Nick Renotte, Chief AI Engineer at IBM Client Engineering. Virtual agents of the future are expected to be generative, interactive, multi-turn, and with all the guardrails you need.