What is data compliance?

To understand the importance of data compliance, consider our era of big data. Every time someone taps a screen, browses a website or strolls down the street, smartphone in hand, they leave a growing trail of personal data. At the same time, organizations are shifting toward cloud services and digital apps as part of their digital transformation and accumulating ever-increasing data sets. Unsurprisingly, all this data can be incredibly valuable to organizations, helping them turn data into insights to make better business decisions.

However, more data also means more vulnerabilities and a greater surface area for cyberattacks. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach report, the global average cost of a data breach in 2023 was USD 4.45 million—a 15% increase over three years.

Data compliance helps mitigate these threats and keep customer data safe. It establishes a set of controls—or data compliance standards—that organizations and individuals must follow when handling data. The purpose of these compliance requirements is to create safeguards that protect data privacy and prevent data misuse. Data compliance can also help organizations and individuals develop policies and procedures to more responsibly handle data.

Because of these many benefits, organizations will often invest in data compliance willingly and proactively, not just out of necessity. Organizations recognize that data compliance can help them foster customer trust and build their reputation as a transparent, responsible steward of personal data.

Even more—data compliance often helps businesses increase their security and enhance their efficiency and profitability. Companies can more effectively shore up vulnerabilities that put them more at risk of data breaches by having strong data compliance standards in place. Additionally, having a robust data compliance program doesn’t just keep data secure; it also maintains its accuracy and reduces costly errors. With effective data management, organizations not only reduce the time and resources spent on data discovery and correction but also become more efficient and agile at mining their own datasets for insights.

Many organizations also find that having a robust data compliance program in place makes it easier to keep up with data protection compliance standards, which have been getting updated more frequently than in the past. These standards include SOC 2, CSA STAR, ISO 27001, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53, and more.