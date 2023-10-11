What is the CCPA?

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is a California state law enacted in 2020 that protects and enforces the rights of Californians regarding the privacy of consumers’ personal information (PI).
Within the digital world, marketers consider consumer data as the new gold, recognizing its immense potential value. However, despite the wishes of corporate interests to mine this data, a growing movement insists that the consumers being studied by such data should have a say in how the information they’ve generated is used or not used.
In California, that movement’s aims have been transformed into law, through passage of the CCPA. It strikes a forceful blow for consumer rights and cybersecurity by giving the State of California a capable framework for enforcing data privacy laws and regulations. It provides California residents with a path toward private right of action, in order to seek legal recourse from data breaches.
CCPA guidelines were designed to give California consumers a set of rights that deals expressly with personal data privacy and affords them reasonable security safeguards. These rights include Californians’ ability to make consumer requests about their customer data. These requests can include how to:
Prevent sale of their personal information to third-party companies (that is, The Right to Prevent Resale) by issuing the so-called “Do not sell my personal information” directive
Ask for data about any personal information that has been collected (The Right to Access)
Request that all collected data about that consumer be deleted (The Right to Be Forgotten)
The California Privacy Protection Agency makes sure that California residents also have protections and are suitably notified about data changes affecting them. It also enforces anti-discriminatory rules that mandate persons cannot be subjugated or otherwise penalized because they choose to exercise these rights.
Although most consumers possess a general idea of what is meant by “personal data,” the phrase can mean different things to different people, and considerably more things than first imagined.
Within the context of the CCPA, personal data is defined as “information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular consumer or household.”1
CCPA guidelines cover these specific examples of personal data:
Name
Address
Phone number
Email address
IP address
Birthdate
Social Security number
Driver’s license number
Passport number
Banking account information
Credit card or debit card numbers
Education data and credentials
Marketers find that personal data becomes even more valuable when each type of information is combined through data analytics. They can use it to create composite views of particular consumers or groups of consumers. They can also make broader inferences about consumer marketing trends, for example. Some of the other forms of PI routinely collected can be equally revealing, including:
Consumer shopping preferences
Personal browsing histories
Articulated personal attitudes
Specified personal behaviors
Another area of concern involves cookies and how they are used as unique identifiers by websites. This includes first-party cookies, which are designed to delete themselves once their business purpose has concluded. And there are third-party cookies, which don’t automatically self-delete. Third-party cookies have the functionality to collect various types of personal data, including sensitive personal information.
Because of the potential for misuse of third-party cookies by websites, the CCPA considers data gathered over a website through the use of cookies to be PI and therefore worthy of protection.
Most affected organizations approach CCPA compliance not as a single step but as a process. The first part of that process often involves a shift in mindset toward the consumer, and realizing that their privacy needs matter and do carry enforceable rights.
Maintaining CCPA compliance involves upholding the various California consumers by providing them with options for how their personal data inventory is administered (including opt-in choices). It also means keeping up with any evolutionary changes in the CCPA in order to keep pace with new technology (such as biometrics) and CCPA policy revisions.
Becoming CCPA-compliant involves a set of steps that might require six months or even a year to achieve in full. Nonetheless, each plays a vital role in establishing CCPA compliance. (Since certain compliance requirements can be undertaken concurrently, we use bullet points to steps rather than numbers.)
The first step is getting an accurate idea of what consumer data to gather, as well as cataloging its various locations. This data would pertain to both the “exterior” consumer data collected from consumers outside the company and consumer data gathered “internally” from company employees and job applicants.
It’s essential to maintain secure housing for all gathered personal data, whether it comes from consumers or job applicants. There are also additional provisions related to the protection of information gathered from minors.
A “notice at collection” statement should be issued to all consumers (or even company workers and job seekers). Importantly, this privacy notice should be communicated before or at the time the data-collection activities begin—and not after they’ve already started.
Most organizations now maintain a detailed data privacy policy for their company, and publish it on their website.
It’s also important to configure an effective and timely means for handling any requests related to consumer information.
Data minimization rules should be developed and implemented to ensure that the organization collects only the minimum amount of PI necessary to achieve a given purpose. Organizations should also consider possible dangers to consumers if the collected data is breached and implement appropriate preventive measures (for example, automatic deletion of collected data after its use).
One key aspect of achieving compliance is making sure company managers and all employees are aware of CCPA requirements, especially requirements directly impacting their scope of work. Updates can be achieved through training sessions and webinars.
Laws and regulations are often subject to change and amendments. (The CCPA itself underwent such revisions before its 2023 re-launch.) Therefore, it’s a good idea to remain current on CCPA developments.
Data brokerage—the buying and selling of PI—is a booming business, which experts valued at USD 240 billion globally in 2021. That amount is expected to nearly double and balloon to more than USD 450 billion annually by decade’s end.2
Anything as valuable as data must be protected vigorously. Accordingly, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) is empowered to strike at the bottom line of companies that violate CCPA tenants. CCPA penalties are capped at a relatively low rate of either USD 2,500 for an offending contact that is unintentional or USD 7,500 for an intentional violation. It is worth noting that these CCPA penalties apply to just a single offense, such as a data breach involving one person.
But the reality is that data breaches rarely involve a single impacted party. Instead, they are more typically mass events involving thousands or even hundreds of thousands of consumers. So if you multiply possible CCPA fines by a large number of California residents, you could soon be calculating gigantic penalties.
The CCPA does offer offending companies a way out of paying these hefty fines, by giving offenders a 30-day grace period to remediate the error they’ve committed. If an offender can enhance their security measures and “fix” the problem within a month, then the penalty fee can be waived. Obviously, companies are financially obliged to remedy such offenses, but that can prove difficult or even impossible in some situations. It is because offenses such as data breach often involve data disclosures that can’t be reversed.
The scope of the CCPA continues to expand and evolve in order to keep pace with technology’s explosive growth, such as the Internet of Things (IoT).
For example, the CPPA has recently announced a new focus of attention—“connected” vehicles (CVs) that are equipped with data-collection mechanisms. Modern vehicles have the means to collect a comprehensive amount of information about drivers as well as geolocation data and transmit that data. California has more than 35 million registered vehicles, making it a huge undertaking. But according to the CPPA’s Executive Director, it’s a need that requires attention.
“Modern vehicles are effectively connected computers on wheels,” Ashkan Soltani stated in July 2023. “They’re able to collect a wealth of information via built-in apps, sensors and cameras, which can monitor people both inside and near the vehicle.”3
The phrase “near the vehicle” is noteworthy. It implies that not only drivers’ data is protected, but also anyone who might be riding in that car and even individuals walking near the vehicle. On-board cameras on the vehicles can capture momentary images of these people.
This announcement also seems significant because it shows the CCPA using its authority to protect personal data generated through IoT, in this case, from connected vehicles. The announcement may prove even more significant if it signals an agency's intention to rule on an increasing number of cases involving IoT-related matters in coming years.
When the European Union (EU) enacted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in May 2018, it launched the most proactive framework possible for protecting personal and/or consumer information. The CCPA has become known as the strictest data privacy policy in effect within the US. Consequently, some observers want to know how the two standards compare.
In most ways, the two standards are cut from the same cloth. Both the GDPR and the CCPA:
Are guided by an instinct to protect and empower the individual citizen
Give the consumer the right to object to collected data and have it corrected, if the collected data is in error
Give the consumer the right to access their personal information, relocate it or (should they choose to do so) erase it permanently
Demand that consumers be personally notified if the security of their collected data is breached
There are also differences. The GDPR has cross-border transfer requirements not needed in single-state California. Likewise, the CCPA applies restrictions on the sale of PI, which the GDPR does not.
Still, there are more similarities than differences between the GDPR and the CCPA. Both standards face challenges with third-party risks. This challenge arises when one company essentially outsources its management of personal data to an outside firm. That third-party firm must then be ready and legally able to assume the same CCPA-based responsibilities for PI. These are the same responsibilities that the original company incurred after originally collecting or purchasing the data in question. Both the CCPA and GDPR require companies to share the categories of third parties with which they share information, what information they share with each, and why.
The GDPR and the CCPA also share another major trait—the ability to financially penalize service providers and other companies that commit non-compliance infractions. Recently, they demonstrated this ability in a dramatic manner with the largest data-privacy penalty fine yet recorded.
In May 2023, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) levied a record-setting fine of EURO 1.2 billion (approximately USD 1.3 billion) against Meta (formerly Facebook). This fine was for unlawfully using European data within its American businesses, which include Instagram.
