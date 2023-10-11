What is the CCPA?

Although most consumers possess a general idea of what is meant by “personal data,” the phrase can mean different things to different people, and considerably more things than first imagined.

Within the context of the CCPA, personal data is defined as “information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular consumer or household.”1

CCPA guidelines cover these specific examples of personal data:

Name

Address

Phone number

Email address

IP address

Birthdate

Social Security number

Driver’s license number

Passport number

Banking account information

Credit card or debit card numbers

Education data and credentials

Marketers find that personal data becomes even more valuable when each type of information is combined through data analytics. They can use it to create composite views of particular consumers or groups of consumers. They can also make broader inferences about consumer marketing trends, for example. Some of the other forms of PI routinely collected can be equally revealing, including:

Consumer shopping preferences

Personal browsing histories

Articulated personal attitudes

Specified personal behaviors

Another area of concern involves cookies and how they are used as unique identifiers by websites. This includes first-party cookies, which are designed to delete themselves once their business purpose has concluded. And there are third-party cookies, which don’t automatically self-delete. Third-party cookies have the functionality to collect various types of personal data, including sensitive personal information.

Because of the potential for misuse of third-party cookies by websites, the CCPA considers data gathered over a website through the use of cookies to be PI and therefore worthy of protection.