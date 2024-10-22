IBM Guardium Data Compliance

Simplifies data regulation needs, enhances visibility and streamlines monitoring

Modernizing data security—A comprehensive roadmap for IBM Guardium | IBM TechXchange Conference

Comprehensive data compliance solution

IBM® Guardium® Data Compliance helps organizations to move through regulatory compliance and audit requirements more quickly and easily, and to safeguard regulated data wherever it resides.

Guardium Data Compliance can:

  • Meet data compliance regulations with a reduction in audit prep time
  • Provide continuous visibility of your data security controls
  • Solve data compliance and data activity monitoring challenges
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce these costs from the experiences of 604 organizations and 3,556 cybersecurity and business leaders.
Benefits Addressing compliance needs quicker

Use 8 preconfigured compliance templates that position your information security to meet the most rigorous security standards (GDPR, PCI, SOX, HIPAA and CCPA) and compliance requirements.

 Enrich your audit reports

Easily populate groups or import them from IBM® Guardium® Data Protection to enrich audit reports.

 Unified policy management

Create and manage compliance policies or re-use from Guardium Data Protection to protect data sources across the cloud or on premises.

Free 3-day demo sandbox

Explore Guardium Data Compliance with our free 3-day sandbox environment, risk-free and with no commitment. Test out the features in real-world scenarios. Familiarize yourself with the user interface.

Features
Compliance workspace

The compliance workspace serves as your centralized hub for overseeing your entire compliance program. This comprehensive dashboard offers a clear, concise view of your compliance status. From accessing detailed reports to managing compliance groups and tracking audit schedules, you can efficiently monitor and maintain your program's effectiveness within this centralized environment.
Reports dashboard

The reports dashboard offers a centralized platform for monitoring your data compliance posture. Through this dashboard, you can track user activity, identify potential security threats by using specialized panels, and conduct in-depth investigations. Suspicious activity not only poses risks to your organization but can also lead to noncompliance with relevant regulations.
Audit process

The simplified auditing and reporting features in Guardium Data Compliance can help enterprises benefit from reducing audit prep time. The reporting process can reduce the amount of manual effort and time that compliance teams need to address data compliance needs.

Use cases

Accelerate regulatory compliance Noncompliance can lead to financial and reputational penalties. With Guardium Data Compliance, you can access preconfigured and advanced compliance capabilities and workflows that allow your enterprise to quickly address its compliance needs (CCPA, GDPR, SOX and more).
Data activity monitoring By capturing and analyzing detailed logs, Guardium Compliance helps easily identify and address potential compliance breaches, such as unauthorized data access, sensitive information exposure, and policy violations. Robust auditing and compliance reporting ensure visibility for all stakeholders.
Take the next step

Learn more about the data compliance benefits of IBM Guardium Data Compliance and try it for free.

