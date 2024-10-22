Simplifies data regulation needs, enhances visibility and streamlines monitoring
Comprehensive data compliance solution
IBM® Guardium® Data Compliance helps organizations to move through regulatory compliance and audit requirements more quickly and easily, and to safeguard regulated data wherever it resides.
Guardium Data Compliance can:
Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce these costs from the experiences of 604 organizations and 3,556 cybersecurity and business leaders.
Use 8 preconfigured compliance templates that position your information security to meet the most rigorous security standards (GDPR, PCI, SOX, HIPAA and CCPA) and compliance requirements.
Easily populate groups or import them from IBM® Guardium® Data Protection to enrich audit reports.
Create and manage compliance policies or re-use from Guardium Data Protection to protect data sources across the cloud or on premises.
The compliance workspace serves as your centralized hub for overseeing your entire compliance program. This comprehensive dashboard offers a clear, concise view of your compliance status. From accessing detailed reports to managing compliance groups and tracking audit schedules, you can efficiently monitor and maintain your program's effectiveness within this centralized environment.
The reports dashboard offers a centralized platform for monitoring your data compliance posture. Through this dashboard, you can track user activity, identify potential security threats by using specialized panels, and conduct in-depth investigations. Suspicious activity not only poses risks to your organization but can also lead to noncompliance with relevant regulations.
The simplified auditing and reporting features in Guardium Data Compliance can help enterprises benefit from reducing audit prep time. The reporting process can reduce the amount of manual effort and time that compliance teams need to address data compliance needs.