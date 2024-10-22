Home Security Guardium DSPM
Discover, classify, and secure your enterprise data across cloud and SaaS environments

Modernizing data security—A comprehensive roadmap for IBM Guardium | IBM TechXchange Conference

Take control of your data security in the cloud

As organizations adopt more sophisticated technology and development practices, increasing volumes and dispersion of data have made data security a challenge of extraordinary proportions.

Inadequate data security strategies significantly increase the risk of data leaks, breaches, unauthorized access to sensitive data, and substantial penalties for non-compliance with data privacy regulations. Our solution enables organizations to effectively address several critical challenges:

  • Data sprawl - Discover and classify all cloud data, including "shadow data", to pinpoint its precise location, track its movement, and manage access to it.
  • Shrinking attack surface - Remove publicly exposed sensitive data in hybrid cloud environments and SaaS apps.
  • Compliance & privacy - Ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning data privacy.
  • Resource optimization - Enhance efficiency and reduce cloud costs within cloud infrastructures.
DSPM versus CSPM

Learn the key differences between DSPM and CSPM in real-life examples.
Price calculator

Get a free price estimate for your DSPM solution
Bad data security posture is costly Unintended gaps in data security can lead to costly financial consequences. The annual IBM Cost Of A Data Breach report provides recommendations on steps that can help prevent costly mistakes. Get the 2024 Cost of a Data Breach report 4.88

4.88 million is the average cost of a data breach in USD. 

 1 in 3

breaches involve shadow data.

 40%

of data breaches involved data stored across multiple environments.

Benefits

Automated AI-powered data discovery and classification

Quickly, accurately, and continuously identify sensitive data across your cloud environment. Our solution leverages an advanced AI-powered engine to efficiently discover and classify sensitive data, saving you valuable time and resources. Thanks to its agentless deployment, DSPM begins discovery instantly—no prior knowledge of data locations or passwords is required.

 Mitigating data risks and vulnerabilities

DSPM proactively detects and prevents data leakage between accounts and environments, while automatically identifying and remediating exposed secrets. Our innovative ransomware vulnerability detection engine, leveraging data flow analysis and access intelligence, provides unparalleled protection against potential threats and hazards.

Identify malicious data access

Gain comprehensive visibility into third-party data access to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks. Our AI-infused features streamline the process of vendor assessments, detect anomalies, and assess the potential impact of data breaches. This helps to ensure compliance with industry regulations and protect your organization from unauthorized access.

Strategies for building a resilient business with hybrid cloud

Join IBM cyber security experts to learn how to start your business resiliency journey by building and maintaining cyber resiliency to protect sensitive data across hybrid cloud.

Use cases

Execute 3rd-party risk assessment of cloud data Vendor assessment is a critical task for GRCs looking to govern their data and ensure it is secure and compliant, but tackling this process with manual operations can be extremely complex and time-consuming. DSPM provides its users with a clear view of all 3rd-party vendors with access to sensitive data and overly permissive roles across your cloud and SaaS environments. Empower both GRC and security teams with reports and actionable insights on vendor data access levels, ensuring compliance and safeguarding sensitive information.
Remove publicly exposed sensitive data in the cloud Secure your sensitive data from public exposure across sprawling cloud and SaaS environments. The discovery engine will not only detect known data stores but also surfaces hidden shadow data, including legacy and orphan repositories. By mapping potential attack paths to this sensitive information, you gain continuous visibility and the tools to comprehensively mitigate risk. Additionally, the platform ensures compliance with regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and more, by continuously monitoring data access and enforcing security policies, automatically generating audit reports, and alerting you about any potential compliance violations in real-time. This reduces the chance of costly data breaches and protects your brand reputation.
Protect production data against ransomware Protect your production data from ransomware attacks across multicloud and SaaS environments. Continuously identify vulnerable data stores that lack encryption and robust backup processes. Our ransomware vulnerability detection engine, powered by advanced data flow graphs and access intelligence, prioritizes sensitive data based on context, ensuring data protection efforts are in focus.
Tighten data access control using by identity intelligence Gaining visibility into the identities accessing sensitive data in multi-cloud and SaaS environments (such as employees or services) is a manual process that takes time and effort and is not scalable. Guardium DSPM accelerates and streamlines this process by automating data discovery and classification, mapping identities and their data flows, and providing continuous intelligence on identity-to-data access across your entire ecosystem. It also enables organizations to create and enforce data access policies that align with regulatory requirements, automatically detecting and remediating non-compliant anomalies to maintain a robust compliance posture.
Detect and resolve exposed secrets across your cloud and SaaS Organizations struggle to manually discover and remediate exposed secrets, risking data breaches and compliance violations. Guardium DSPM automatically and continuously scans cloud and SaaS environments to identify and classify secrets, enriching risk assessments by understanding the impact on sensitive data.
Detect and resolve data leakage from production to development environments Our autonomous data lineage engine tracks and identifies unauthorized or anomalous movements that result in data leakage. It can detect data leaking between high to low environments, between cloud providers, cloud accounts and SaaS environments. This allows you to gain full visibility into your data landscape, detect potential leaks early and proactively secure sensitive information.
Try our free 30-day trial experience

Benefits: 

  • Get started in a few minutes with fast, easy, and cloud-native deployment.
  • Automate discovery of your sensitive data, including shadow data, across all cloud environments and SaaS applications.
  • Classify personal, identifiable, financial, and development sensitivities, while maintaining your data sovereignty. Your data remains in your account and region.
  • Improve the security and compliance posture of sensitive data and align with security best practices and compliance regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and PCI.
  • Continuously identify potential and actual access to your sensitive data by internal and external users and identities.
Take the next step

Try Guardium DSPM free for 30 days; or book a free meeting with an IBM Guardium expert to get your questions answered.

