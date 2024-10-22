Discover, classify, and secure your enterprise data across cloud and SaaS environments
As organizations adopt more sophisticated technology and development practices, increasing volumes and dispersion of data have made data security a challenge of extraordinary proportions.
Inadequate data security strategies significantly increase the risk of data leaks, breaches, unauthorized access to sensitive data, and substantial penalties for non-compliance with data privacy regulations. Our solution enables organizations to effectively address several critical challenges:
4.88 million is the average cost of a data breach in USD.
breaches involve shadow data.
of data breaches involved data stored across multiple environments.
Quickly, accurately, and continuously identify sensitive data across your cloud environment. Our solution leverages an advanced AI-powered engine to efficiently discover and classify sensitive data, saving you valuable time and resources. Thanks to its agentless deployment, DSPM begins discovery instantly—no prior knowledge of data locations or passwords is required.
DSPM proactively detects and prevents data leakage between accounts and environments, while automatically identifying and remediating exposed secrets. Our innovative ransomware vulnerability detection engine, leveraging data flow analysis and access intelligence, provides unparalleled protection against potential threats and hazards.
Gain comprehensive visibility into third-party data access to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks. Our AI-infused features streamline the process of vendor assessments, detect anomalies, and assess the potential impact of data breaches. This helps to ensure compliance with industry regulations and protect your organization from unauthorized access.
