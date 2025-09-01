Secure critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives
Discover sensitive data, AI and encryption across environments to build a complete risk picture and guide targeted protection.
Secure sensitive data across its lifecycle: detect misuse, block AI threats and modernize encryption for quantum-safe protection.
Streamline compliance with automated workflows, AI policy enforcement and reporting aligned to GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS and many more.
Move from alerts to action with risk-based visibility, threat prioritization and built-in responses like access blocking and quarantine.
Protect sensitive data at every stage while reducing risk, saving time and simplifying compliance. Enabling your organization to stay secure, stay vigilant and stay ahead.
Discover, classify, and protect your enterprise data across cloud and SaaS environments.
Automate data compliance, mitigate risk and protect sensitive data.
Identify and remediate database vulnerabilities before they’re exploited.
Protect data with real-time visibility, prioritized threats and automated responses.
Discover AI use cases, address risks and enforce security and governance.
Manage encryption at scale, reduce cryptography risk and prepare for quantum resilience.
Schedule a live demo with one of our data security experts. See for yourself how Guardium works to keep your data—and your business—safe and sound.