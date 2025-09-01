Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 AI is becoming a security risk. Are you covered?

Protect your data across its lifecycle with IBM Guardium

Secure critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives

Book a live demo
3D render of a neural flow

Guardium® Data Security Center named as a leader

in four categories in KuppingerCole Analysts’ Leadership Compass Data Security Platforms 2025

Read the report

Discover. Analyze. Respond.

Discover where your sensitive data lives. Understand how it’s used and exposed. Prioritize risks based on context. Take action to protect what matters most. 
Discover data, AI and cryptography

Discover sensitive data, AI and encryption across environments to build a complete risk picture and guide targeted protection.
Data protection across multiple dimensions

Secure sensitive data across its lifecycle: detect misuse, block AI threats and modernize encryption for quantum-safe protection.
Simplify compliance

Streamline compliance with automated workflows, AI policy enforcement and reporting aligned to GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS and many more.
Turn data security from reactive to proactive

Move from alerts to action with risk-based visibility, threat prioritization and built-in responses like access blocking and quarantine.

Protect data, simplify compliance 

Protect sensitive data at every stage while reducing risk, saving time and simplifying compliance. Enabling your organization to stay secure, stay vigilant and stay ahead.

 Explore Guardium Data Security Center
Illustration of muliple dots, different colors, targeted with a circle
IBM Guardium DSPM

Discover, classify, and protect your enterprise data across cloud and SaaS environments.

 Explore more
Illustration meant to represent product flow security and cloud data
IBM Guardium Data Protection

Automate data compliance, mitigate risk and protect sensitive data.

 Explore more
Illustration of multiple colored dots separated by a lock
IBM Guardium Vulnerability Assessment

Identify and remediate database vulnerabilities before they’re exploited.

 Explore more
Illustration of different keys arranged in a square
IBM Guardium DDR

Protect data with real-time visibility, prioritized threats and automated responses.

 Explore more

AI and encryption

Product screen from Guardium AI Security with dashboards

Discover and protect AI

Discover AI use cases, address risks and enforce security and governance.

Explore IBM Guardium AI Security
Product screen for Guardium Quantum Safe

Future-proof encryption

Manage encryption at scale, reduce cryptography risk and prepare for quantum resilience.

Explore IBM Guardium Quantum Safe Explore IBM Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager Explore IBM Guardium Discover and Classify
A line style illustration of multiple lines forming a circle

Augment your Db2 security with IBM Guardium Data Protection

Protect your critical data with advanced visibility, automated compliance and real-time threat detection.

Register for free trial now

Awards and reviews

Trust Radius 2025 Top Rated badge
Customers rate Guardium a Top Rated solution for 3 years in a row.
Trust Radius 2025 Buyer's Choice badge
Customers rate Guardium as the Buyer’s Choice solution for 3 years in a row.
G2 best software data privacy badge
IBM Guardium Data Protection made it on G2's list of 50 Best Data Privacy software products.
Take the next step 

Schedule a live demo with one of our data security experts. See for yourself how Guardium works to keep your data—and your business—safe and sound.

 Book a live demo
Analyst reports Guardium Data Security Center named as a leader Get the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025