Protect sensitive data, mitigate risk and prepare for quantum resilience through crypto-agility
Organizations are struggling to manage their cryptography and protect their sensitive data. Quantum computing advancements are ushering in new threats and regulations. With the advancement of IBM® Guardium® quantum safe software, IBM Guardium Cryptography Manager helps your organization achieve crypto-agility, encrypt sensitive data and prepare for PQC readiness.
Discover all cryptographic objects and relevant assets. Detect unknown or shadow cryptography.
Prioritize weaknesses based on customized risk metrics. Ensure alignment with evolving compliance standards.
Centralize, simplify and automate certificate and key lifecycle management.
Use encryption and strengthen your organization’s quantum-resilient algorithm posture.
Identifies all cryptographically relevant artifacts in supported languages across all environments and applications, including home-grown, then visualizes findings in a centralized portfolio view to draw actionable insights and prioritize remediation for quantum resilience.
Enables hybrid cryptographic environments, tests remediation patterns while evaluating algorithm performance in real-world conditions and defends against “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, all through seamless infrastructure integration.
Delivers streamlined encryption key management and enhances security by providing centralized key management for IBM and non-IBM storage solutions, including cloud storage solutions and applications, ensuring seamless integration.
Heather West
PhD, Research Manager, IDC.
By aligning its data security strategy with emerging quantum risks—and leveraging its expertise in quantum computing—IBM is well positioned to help organizations prepare for the next era of encryption. ”
Christina Richmond
Richmond Advisory Group
IBM Guardium Cryptography Manager enables organizations to tackle challenges facing cryptography today while preparing to build resilience against quantum threats. ”
See Guardium Cryptography Manager in action.