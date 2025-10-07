Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 97% of AI-related data breaches lacked access controls

Guardium Cryptography Manager 

Protect sensitive data, mitigate risk and prepare for quantum resilience through crypto-agility

Try it for free Book a live demo
Young woman looking at monitors with coding for encryption

Achieve crypto-agility, secure data

Organizations are struggling to manage their cryptography and protect their sensitive data. Quantum computing advancements are ushering in new threats and regulations. With the advancement of IBM® Guardium® quantum safe software, IBM Guardium Cryptography Manager helps your organization achieve crypto-agility, encrypt sensitive data and prepare for PQC readiness.
Gain complete visibility

Discover all cryptographic objects and relevant assets. Detect unknown or shadow cryptography.
Assess risk and compliance

Prioritize weaknesses based on customized risk metrics. Ensure alignment with evolving compliance standards.
Manage cryptographic objects lifecycle

Centralize, simplify and automate certificate and key lifecycle management.
Protect and enable crypto-agility

Use encryption and strengthen your organization’s quantum-resilient algorithm posture.

Features

Guardium Cryptography Manager dashboard screenshot
Automatically and continuously discover and inventory

Identify cryptographic objects and IT assets. Detect unknown or shadow cryptography. Map dependencies, ownership and usage.

 Book a live demo
Guardium Cryptography Manager Policies and compliance UI dashboard screenshot
Assess risk, prioritize vulnerabilities and maintain compliance

Assess post-quantum cryptography risk. Flag outdated or vulnerable algorithms. Generate audit-ready reports.

 Book a live demo
Guardium Cryptography Manager Lifecycle UI dashboard screenshot
Simplify and automate cryptographic object management

Centralize lifecycle operations in one tool. Automate key generation and certificate renewal. Enforce consistent policies across the organization.

 Book a live demo
Guardium Cryptography Manager Future Proof UI dashboard screenshot
Encrypt data and adopt a crypto-agile architecture

Use encryption to protect sensitive data. Assess the efficiency and feasibility of PQC algorithms. Protect against “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.

 Book a live demo
Guardium Cryptography Manager dashboard screenshot
Automatically and continuously discover and inventory

Identify cryptographic objects and IT assets. Detect unknown or shadow cryptography. Map dependencies, ownership and usage.

 Book a live demo
Guardium Cryptography Manager Policies and compliance UI dashboard screenshot
Assess risk, prioritize vulnerabilities and maintain compliance

Assess post-quantum cryptography risk. Flag outdated or vulnerable algorithms. Generate audit-ready reports.

 Book a live demo
Guardium Cryptography Manager Lifecycle UI dashboard screenshot
Simplify and automate cryptographic object management

Centralize lifecycle operations in one tool. Automate key generation and certificate renewal. Enforce consistent policies across the organization.

 Book a live demo
Guardium Cryptography Manager Future Proof UI dashboard screenshot
Encrypt data and adopt a crypto-agile architecture

Use encryption to protect sensitive data. Assess the efficiency and feasibility of PQC algorithms. Protect against “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.

 Book a live demo

Explore related products

Guardium Quantum Safe product screenshot for API discovery

Quantum Safe Explorer
 

Identifies all cryptographically relevant artifacts in supported languages across all environments and applications, including home-grown, then visualizes findings in a centralized portfolio view to draw actionable insights and prioritize remediation for quantum resilience.
IBM Quantum Safe Remediator product UI

Quantum Safe Remediator
 

Enables hybrid cryptographic environments, tests remediation patterns while evaluating algorithm performance in real-world conditions and defends against “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, all through seamless infrastructure integration.
Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager product UI

Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
 

Delivers streamlined encryption key management and enhances security by providing centralized key management for IBM and non-IBM storage solutions, including cloud storage solutions and applications, ensuring seamless integration.

Resources

Engineers reconfiguring server farm to optimize it for data processing in server room
Frost & Sullivan's Global Company of the Year Award 2024
Read more to see why IBM was recognized as the market leader in the post-quantum cryptography industry, combining expertise in quantum computing and cryptography.
3D render of multiple flat tiles in a repeating pattern
IBM empowers CIOs to accelerate crypto-agility
See how IBM’s CIO Office set a foundation for crypto-agility, quantum-era preparedness and resilient cyberhygiene through adoption of Quantum Safe Explorer.
3D render of flat circles in the shape of an atom
Learn more about quantum safe cryptography
Take our free, introductory course to learn how quantum computing poses a risk to existing cryptography as new quantum algorithms are able to break existing encryption schemes.
3D render of two translucent cubes in different sizes
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
Attackers are targeting AI, and 97% of organizations that had an AI-related data breach lacked proper access controls. Are you covered?
Take the next step 

See Guardium Cryptography Manager in action.

 Sign up for a trial Book a live demo