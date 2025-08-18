As quantum computing approaches practical utility, the security landscape faces change to the status quo. IBM’s unrivaled research, fabrication facilities and velocity of innovation offers the world's most powerful quantum computers via the cloud and powered by Qiskit, the quantum software stack built for performance. Alongside quantum computing advancement, IBM prioritizes the need for organizations to be quantum-resilient and developed two of NIST’s published PQC standards.

Early on, IBM recognized a risk that most enterprises are starting to confront: today’s cryptography could be tomorrow’s liability. Consequently, IBM’s CIO Office aimed to discover cryptographic artifacts with near-zero manual effort, generate an actionable Cryptography Bill of Materials (CBOM) for full visibility, identify and remediate crypto-agility anti-patterns before they reach production and proactively manage quantum-era cryptographic risk with measurable outcomes.

To tackle challenges of discovery, visibility, remediation and modernization in managing cryptography — and stay ahead of the “harvest now, decrypt later” threat — IBM’s CIO Office adopted IBM Quantum Safe Explorer.

IBM’s CIO Office easily deployed Quantum Safe Explorer and: