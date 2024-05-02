Home Think Quantum Quantum
Abstract representation of quantum computing applied to various real world problems
The quantum clock is ticking: How quantum safe is your organization? Read the report
Learn the basics of quantum information and computation at a detailed mathematical level.

Check out the course

Find out about the concept of quantum utility, how it is related to quantum advantage and why do IBM researchers say we’re entering a new era of quantum utility.

Read the blog

Delve into the fourth edition of “The Quantum Decade” to explore new use cases, research and insights to help you gain an edge in the quantum era.

Get The Quantum Decade

Security and quantum computing

Delve into quantum-safe cryptography and remediation techniques to be quantum-safe ready and crypto-agile
Security in the quantum computing era

Learn about quantum-safe encryption algorithms and encryption systems for maintaining data security and integrity for critical applications.

 What is quantum-safe cryptography?

Read about cryptography and learn how quantum-safe cryptography can secure sensitive data, access and communications in the quantum computing era.

 3 steps to become quantum safe with crypto-agility

Learn about a simple, three-step framework for transitioning your organization to quantum-safe cryptography while also building crypto-agility.
Articles

Get the latest insights and build on your knowledge from our articles on quantum
You need 100 qubits to accelerate discovery with quantum

Explore why in this new era of quantum utility, you need to run 100-qubit circuits on real quantum hardware to accelerate scientific discovery.

 Can quantum computers bring an end to corrosion?

Explore the potential of quantum computing to improve our understanding of corrosion and find ways to create new, corrosive-resistant materials.

 Error correcting codes for near-term quantum computers

Learn about various types of error-correcting codes, including surface codes and low-density parity-check (LDPC) codes, for near-term quantum computers.

 What's the difference between error suppression, error mitigation, and error correction?

Know the differences between error suppression, error mitigation and error correction to handle errors and achieve fault-tolerant quantum computation.
Research reports

Read our research reports about realizing business value from quantum computing

 View all quantum computing research reports
Exploring quantum computing use cases for life sciences

Explore how the disruptive computational power of quantum computing can revolutionize drug discovery, protein folding and other areas of life sciences.

 Exploring quantum computing use cases for financial services

Explore how quantum computing can impact financial services, including areas such as targeting and prediction, trading optimization and risk profiling.

 Exploring quantum computing use cases for manufacturing

Explore the enormous potential of quantum computing to help develop breakthrough products and services that will disrupt and redefine manufacturing.

 Exploring quantum computing use cases for logistics

How could quantum computing transform logistics? From maritime routing to last mile delivery, quantum logistics puts uncertainty on notice.
Videos

Learn the fundamentals from our series of explainer videos to navigate the quantum computing landscape
Quantum error mitigation and the path to useful quantum computing

Watch this video featuring IBM Quantum researchers Andrew Eddins and Youngseok Kim explain their error mitigation technique, presented in collaboration with UC Berkeley.

 How to program a quantum computer using Qiskit

Join Jessie Yu, a senior software engineer with IBM Quantum, to learn about Qiskit Runtime service and how it can optimize the efficiency of running quantum workloads.

Qiskit Runtime

Learn from Jessie Yu, senior software engineer, about Qiskit Runtime programming model and how it enhances the existing interface in Qiskit with new primitive programs.

 What are quantum primitives?

Get an inside look at a set of useful and versatile tools called “quantum primitives” and how you can use them to build higher-level applications leveraging basic quantum functions.

 Quantum machine learning (QML) explained

Watch IBM Quantum developer advocate Abby Mitchell show how QML methods give classical ML a boost and how developers can build their very own QML algorithms with Qiskit Runtime.

 2023 Quantum Summit keynote: Entering the era of utility

Learn about the latest IBM quantum technology and products that will enable discovery in this new era.

The 100,000 Qubit Quantum-Centric Supercomputer of 2033

Learn about IBM’s vision to build a 100,000 qubit quantum-centric supercomputer by 2033 to help solve the world’s most challenging problems.
Tutorials

Learn how to leverage IBM Quantum and Qiskit technologies in your workflow and explore utility-scale examples

 Quantum computing tutorials
Explore gates and circuits with the Quantum Composer

Learn how to use IBM Quantum Composer to build quantum circuits and run them on real quantum hardware or simulators.

 Submit transpiled circuits

Learn about creating, transpiling and submitting quantum circuits using Qiskit Primitives and viewing the results.

Variational quantum eigensolver

Learn about variational quantum eigensolver for leveraging quantum computation on noisy near-term devices.

 Quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA)

Learn how to implement the QAOA algorithm using Qiskit Runtime primitives for solving a simple max-cut problem.

 CHSH inequality

Run an experiment on a quantum computer to show the violation of the (CHSH) inequality (named after the authors Clauser, Horne, Shimony, and Holt) with the Estimator primitive.
Courses

Learn the key concepts of quantum computing and quantum-safe cryptography
Learn the basics of quantum information and computation at a detailed mathematical level Check out the course
Take this free online course to learn how to enhance application security, navigate cybersecurity risks and prepare for the quantum era Check out the course for developers
IBM Research for quantum computing

IBM Research is a group of scientists and researchers around the globe who deeply believe in the power of the scientific method to invent what’s next for IBM, our clients and the world. Explore our work and publications for quantum computing.

 Explore IBM Research
How IBM can help
Quantum for business
Build utility-scale quantum applications with our various pricing plans and IBM Quantum credits combined with the expertise and support you need.
 Access quantum computing Quantum for developers
Learn how to build, transpile, verify and run quantum programs on real quantum systems with Qiskit, IBM’s open source toolkit for quantum computing.
 Get started with Qiskit IBM Quantum Safe
Secure your enterprise for the quantum era with a comprehensive set of tools, capabilities and deep expertise offered by IBM Quantum Safe.
 Start your quantum-safe journey
More in quantum

Have 5 minutes? Get the latest into future technology.

 

Take five minutes to stay ahead of the future breakthroughs set to reshape entire industries.

 Subscribe today